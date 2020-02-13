XFL DFS, Week 2: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, advice

XFL DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel is all about exploiting matchups, and there are plenty of big names with mouthwatering opportunities in Week 2. Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is one of the potential top XFL DFS picks after throwing for 272 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1. Dragons wide receiver Austin Proehl, meanwhile, hauled in five receptions for 88 yards and two scores and now faces the Tampa Bay Vipers, who gave up 23 points to the Guardians last week. Should Proehl be among your top targets in the XFL DFS player pool?

With so many matchups to consider, qualified XFL DFS advice can go a long way. Before finalizing your XFL DFS strategy for tournaments and cash games on daily Fantasy sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS stacks can help you nail your Week 2 lineups.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 2 is Vipers wide receiver Dan Williams. Even though the Vipers were blown out in Week 1, Williams enters Week 2 as the leading receiver in the XFL.

Tampa Bay managed to score only three points in Week 1, but Williams and quarterback Aaron Murray appeared to build a solid rapport. In fact, Williams caught six of nine targets for 123 yards and averaged 20.5 yards per reception. Now, he'll look to take advantage of a Seattle secondary that gave up 235 passing yards in Week 1. Lock Williams into your Week 2 XFL DFS lineups and look for a big return on Saturday against the Dragons.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy for Week 2 includes rostering Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones, who threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1 and was the league's highest-rated quarterback (116.7). Jones added value as a runner, picking up 28 yards on the ground.

Jones' physical tools have never been in question. He led Ohio State to a national title in the 2014 season and was a fourth-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had stints with the Bills, Chargers and Seahawks before the Defenders took him as a tier-1 quarterback in the XFL Draft. His early returns in coach Pep Hamilton's system are extremely promising, so look for him to go off for big numbers against the New York Guardians.

How to set your Week 2 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 2 of the 2020 XFL schedule because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 2 of the XFL season? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.