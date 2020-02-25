XFL DFS, Week 4: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The Week 4 XFL schedule presents another opportunity to play in XFL DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. On Saturday, the Wildcats will visit the Guardians, while the Dragons take on the BattleHawks. Then on Sunday, the Roughnecks visit the Renegades for an in-state battle, while the Defenders go on the road to face the Vipers.

With an increasing number of options for your XFL DFS picks, it could get difficult to sort through the XFL DFS player pool. With one running back spot, who do you trust between league leaders like Matt Jones, Cameron Artis-Payne and James Butler? Before you finalize your XFL DFS strategy in Week 4, be sure to check out the optimal XFL DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 3.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 4 XFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks for Sunday. You can only see them here.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 4 is BattleHawks running back Christine Michael. The BattleHawks continue to be the most run-happy offense in the XFL through three weeks after attempting 37 more rushes in a 29-9 win over the Guardians last week. St. Louis has run the ball 122 times this season, which means that Michael has been getting opportunities even though he's only averaging 2.2 yards per carry so far.

The BattleHawks have given Michael 35 rushing attempts and he's coming off his best game of the season after rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in last week's win. Even with Matt Jones leading the XFL in rushing, look for Michael to continue getting a sizable workload.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Wildcats wide receiver Nelson Spruce, who is tied for the XFL lead with 20 receptions through three games. Spruce's 20 catches have gone for 256 yards and two touchdowns this season. Look for Spruce to continue to get a healthy target share, making him one of the most dependable players in the XFL DFS player pool for Week 4.

How to set your Week 4 XFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 4 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal XFL DFS lineups for Week 4? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.