XFL DFS, Week 4: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The first month of the re-booted XFL continues with Week 4 on Saturday and Sunday, and several players could be popular targets in the XFL DFS player pool. The Houston Roughnecks are the league's only undefeated team at 3-0 and are led by quarterback P.J. Walker, who directs an offense that scores an XFL-best 33 points per game, enough to overcome a defense that has allowed a league-worst nine touchdowns.

The Roughnecks take on a Dallas Renegades squad that is riding a two-game winning streak behind the strong play of running back Cameron Artis-Payne's 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Should Walker or Artis-Payne be among your Week 4 XFL DFS picks? Before you finalize your XFL DFS strategy in Week 4, be sure to check out the optimal XFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his top daily Fantasy football picks and XFL DFS advice can help you get an edge over the competition in Week 3.

McClure has a proven track record of daily Fantasy football success. He crushed the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He rolled through the 2019 NFL season as well. Some of his highlights included his Week 5 optimal lineups finishing in the top 1 percent of tournament on DraftKings. In Week 9, his optimal lineups cashed for over 5x on FanDuel and DraftKings. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x. Anybody who has followed him as seen huge returns.

Top XFL DFS picks for Week 4

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 4 is BattleHawks running back Christine Michael. The former Texas A&M standout played four years in the NFL, totaling 1,080 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in stints with the Seahawks, Cowboys and Packers from 2013 to 2016. After a year out of the game, Michael was drafted by the BattleHawks in the 2020 XFL Draft.

Through three weeks in St. Louis, Michael has compiled 35 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and has caught three passes for another 21 yards. Michael rushed 13 times for 44 yards and a score in last week's 29-9 victory over the Guardians and has received 30 touches in the past two weeks.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Wildcats wide receiver Tre McBride. The former Titans, Redskins, Bears, Jets and Jaguars receiver out of William & Mary has 4.37-second 40-yard dash speed that he put on full display in Week 3.

McBride had five catches for 106 yards and two scores in a breakout performance, with touchdown catches of 28 and 40 yards. On Sunday, McBride and the Wildcats will look to build off their 39-point performance last week against a Guardians defense that has given up 56 points in the last two weeks combined.

