XFL DFS, Week 5: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, advice, lineups

The Houston Roughnecks continue to be the class of the re-booted XFL, as they're the only team still undefeated at 4-0 and are sitting atop the XFL West by two games. Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker is the league's leading passer and one of the most popular XFL DFS picks each week, having thrown for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Cam Phillips, Walker's top target, has 21 catches for 333 yards and seven touchdowns, but should he be included in your XFL DFS stacks for Week 5?

The Roughnecks face the visiting Seattle Dragons, who have lost two straight and, along with the Los Angeles Wildcats, are mired in the XFL West cellar.

Then in Week 1 of the XFL, his Saturday FanDuel lineup, which was built around Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (272 yards, 4 TDs), returned over 5x.

One of McClure's top XFL DFS picks for Week 5 is Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne. The former Auburn and Carolina Panthers back has been one of the top players in the XFL through four weeks. He ranks fifth in the league in rushing yardage (216) and is tied for the lead in rushing scores (two).

Among running backs who have had more than 30 carries, Artis-Payne leads the league in yards per carry (5.3). He has a very exploitable matchup in Week 5 against the New York Guardians, a team that was gashed on the ground in Week 3 against the BattleHawks, as Matt Jones and Christine Michael teamed up for 139 yards and two scores against them. Confidently lock in Artis-Payne, who was also a big part of Dallas' passing game last week with six catches, as one of your top Week 5 XFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure's optimal XFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Renegades wide receiver Jeff Badet. The former Kentucky and Oklahoma receiver latched onto the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Badet was on the Vikings' practice squad in 2018 and was signed again in 2019, but didn't make the roster a second time.

Badet declared for the 2020 XFL Draft, impressing scouts and being selected as the fourth pick of the skills position phase. Renegades general manager and coach Bob Stoops, who coached at Oklahoma before Badet's arrival in 2017, drafted him. Through four games this season, Badet has caught 13-of-23 targets for 94 yards. He's a prime breakout candidate in Week 5 in a high-flying Renegades offense.

