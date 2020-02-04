XFL odds 2020: Championship predictions, picks, teams to avoid from pro football expert

With the 100th NFL season in the books, football fans can shorten what seems like a never-ending offseason. The XFL is making another go of it after a previous attempt in 2001, with the season kicking off with a pair of games on Saturday and two more on Sunday. The Dallas Renegades and Tampa Bay Vipers enter the campaign as co-favorites to win the 2020 XFL Championship at 4-1. Before you make your 2020 XFL Championship picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls and is intimately familiar with all levels of pro football. In the NFL, he went 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018.

All-time at SportsLine, Tierney is 282-222 on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, with sportsbooks posting updated odds to win the 2020 XFL Championship, Tierney has scoured the wagering menu, analyzed all eight teams and released his best bets here.

He's fading the St. Louis BattleHawks at 14-1 XFL Championship odds, even as a long shot. The team's quarterback situation is questionable and its head coach has little experience at any level, according to Tierney.

"Coach who? Head man Jonathan Hayes brings less top-level experience than his peers, having risen no higher than tight ends coach in the NFL," Tierney told SportsLine. "St. Louis likely will lean toward the ground game because of a hazy quarterback situation. It hardly helps that the offensive coordinator role changed hands recently."

It's possible the BattleHawks will begin with a large following, considering that the Kansas City Chiefs just won their first Super Bowl title in 50 years and the city of St. Louis hasn't housed a football team since the Rams fled for Los Angeles in 2016. Hayes, a former tight end with the Chiefs, will have Chuck Long guiding his offense after the former Detroit Lions quarterback originally was hired to be the BattleHawks' running backs coach.

Instead, Tierney loves an under-the-radar team that could make waves. This long shot isn't built like other XFL teams and has a hidden personnel advantage. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Dallas Renegades 4-1

New York Guardians 4-1

DC Defenders 9-2

Los Angeles Wildcats 9-2

Tampa Bay Vipers 9-2

Houston Roughnecks 12-1

Seattle Dragons 14-1

St. Louis BattleHawks 14-1