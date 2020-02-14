XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 2: Expert who went 4-0 reveals best predictions

With the opening week of the 2020 XFL season being considered a success by many, the league hopes to continue the momentum in Week 2, which begins with a pair of games on Saturday. The slate kicks off with an East Division showdown between the New York Guardians (1-0) and DC Defenders (1-0) at 2 p.m. ET in the nation's capital. After posting a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons in their opener, the Defenders are 5.5-point favorites this week, according to the latest Week 2 XFL odds.

In Saturday's other Week 2 XFL matchup, the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-1) are two-point favorites over the host Dragons (0-1) as they look to record their first touchdown of the season following a 23-3 road setback against New York. Is there value on the Vipers as a road favorite after they scored the least amount of points during opening week? All of the Week 2 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 XFL picks now.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 4-0 on against the spread picks during the league's first week of action. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 2 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 2 is the Seattle Dragons (+2) covering at CenturyLink Field against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Seattle got off to a strong start against the Defenders last week, taking a 13-9 lead and carrying a one-point advantage into the second half before giving up what proved to be the winning touchdown late in the third quarter. Brandon Silvers, who enjoyed a solid collegiate career at Troy University, threw three scoring passes but was intercepted twice. Two of his TD tosses went to Austin Proehl, who is the son of former NFL receiver Ricky Proehl and led the Dragons with five catches and 88 yards.

"The Dragons fared better than expected last week, as Brandon Silvers played a good Defenders team largely to a draw on a cross-country trip, with two defensive/special teams scores providing the difference," White told SportsLine. "And speaking of cross-country, this is the toughest possible road game in the XFL, with the Tampa team heading to the Pacific Northwest. That matters, as does the Vipers being on the road for the second straight week."

New York Guardians at DC Defenders (-5.5, 49)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons (+2, 48)

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats (+3.5, 48)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks (-7, 51)