XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 2: Expert who went 4-0 reveals best Sunday predictions

The Week 2 XFL schedule wraps up on Sunday with two games. In the 3 p.m. ET kickoff, the Dallas Renegades travel to take on the Los Angeles Wildcats, who are going off as 3.5-point favorites in the Week 2 XFL odds. At 6 p.m. ET, the Houston Roughnecks are seven-point favorites over the visiting St. Louis BattleHawks as they look to remain the only unbeaten team in the West Division.

Is there value on St. Louis as a road underdog after it posted a surprising victory in its opener? And can the Wildcats cover at home? All of the Week 2 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 4-0 on against the spread picks during the league's first week of action. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 2 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 2 XFL picks to target

For Sunday's action, one of White's XFL picks is the Renegades (-3.5) covering at Dignity Health Sports Park against the Wildcats.

Dallas hopes to get its air raid offense off the ground Philip Nelson threw for only 209 yards last week in place of the injured Landry Jones (knee). A former starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers who was active for the opener, Jones may be under center on Sunday against a Los Angeles defense that gave up the most yards per play in Week 1. Running back Cameron Artis-Payne, who spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, could be a dangerous all-purpose weapon against the Wildcats after making four catches, rushing twice and completing a pass last week.

"This is a meeting between the two worst offenses from Week 1 in terms of yards per play, which makes sense as each was missing its starting quarterback," White told SportsLine. "Picking this game will come down to the health of those signal-callers, and I have much more faith in Landry Jones taking the field after he seemed healthy enough to play last week but didn't get the reps in practice to lead the offense."

White also has made the call against the spread for BattleHawks vs. Roughnecks. You need to see his XFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.

Who should you back against the spread on Sunday in the XFL? And which team dominates the competition? Check out the latest XFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see their Week 2 XFL cheat sheet, all from the pro football expert who went a perfect 4-0 on XFL picks in Week 1.

Week 2 XFL odds

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats (+3.5, 48)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks (-7, 51)