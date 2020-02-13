XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 2: Expert who went 4-0 reveals top predictions

The Houston Roughnecks (1-0) were one of the most impressive teams in the opening week of the 2020 XFL schedule and have taken an early lead in the West Division. They hope to remain in first place when they host the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-0) on Sunday in Week 2. The Roughnecks are seven-point favorites, according to the latest Week 2 XFL odds, after rolling to a 37-17 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Looking at the rest of the Week 2 XFL spreads, the Dallas Renegades (0-1) are 3.5-point favorites over Los Angeles (0-1) despite suffering a disappointing 15-9 loss to St. Louis at home in Week 1. Is there value on the Wildcats as home underdogs? All of the Week 2 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's top football expert, R.J. White, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 XFL picks now.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 4-0 on against the spread picks during the league's first week of action.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 2 is the DC Defenders (-5.5) covering at Audi Field against the New York Guardians.

It took DC a while to get going in its season debut, as it trailed at halftime before rallying for a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons. The Defenders opened the scoring with a field goal, but quickly fell behind before taking the lead for good on Cardale Jones' 31-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Ross with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter. Jones, a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2016, completed 16-of-26 passes for 235 yards and a pair of TDs.

"The Defenders ranked third in yards per play on both offense and defense, and posted the best passing-yards-per-attempt number by a wide margin," White told SportsLine. "With one of the best offenses in the league, the Defenders should be able to expose the Guardians' defense."

New York Guardians at DC Defenders (-5.5, 49)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons (+2, 48)

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats (+3.5, 48)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks (-7, 51)