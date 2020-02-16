XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 2: Sunday predictions from expert on 6-0 run

Week 2 of the 2020 XFL season continues on Sunday with two more games as the Los Angeles Wildcats host the Dallas Renegades at 3 p.m. ET and the St. Louis BattleHawks visit the Houston Roughnecks at 6 p.m. ET. The Wildcats and Renegades will both be looking for their first win of the season, while the BattleHawks and Roughnecks both hope to remain unbeaten after impressive wins in Week 1.

Will Landry Jones be able to return and help put the Renegades back on track as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Week 2 XFL odds? And will P.J. Walker stay red-hot to lead the Roughnecks to the top of the XFL as seven-point favorites? All of the Week 2 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 2 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 6-0 on against the spread picks through Saturday's action in Week 2. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 2 XFL odds for Sunday and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 2 Sunday XFL picks to target

For Sunday's action, one of the XFL picks he likes is the over 48 when the BattleHawks and Roughnecks meet up in the final game of the weekend at 6 p.m. ET.

Both teams looked impressive in Week 1, and Houston was the most efficient team in the XFL on both sides of the ball. The Roughnecks averaged 5.7 yards per play on offense thanks to a big day from Walker.

The Houston quarterback threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception while rushing for 26 yards on four carries. The St. Louis offense had one of the most effective running games in Week 1, and Houston's willingness to go for two should help this game clear the total.

White also has made the call against the spread for both Sunday matchups.

Who should you back against the spread on Sunday in the XFL? And which team dominates the competition? Check out the latest XFL odds below.

Week 2 XFL odds

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats (+3.5, 48)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks (-7, 51)