XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 3: Expert who went 7-1 makes top predictions

The Los Angeles Wildcats face an uphill battle as they seek their first victory in franchise history when they host the DC Defenders on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule. After being trounced by the Houston Roughnecks in Week 1, Los Angeles (0-2) put forth a better effort in its home-opener last week but still suffered a 25-18 loss to the Dallas Renegades. DC (2-0) is an eight-point favorite in the latest XFL odds at William Hill US.

According to the current Week 3 XFL spreads, the St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1) are 10-point favorites over the New York Guardians (1-1) in their home-opener. Is there value on the Guardians after they were victims of the first shutout in league history against DC last week? All of the latest Week 3 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 XFL picks now.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 7-1 on against the spread picks during the league's first two weeks of action. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 3 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 3 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 3 is that the Renegades (-4.5) cover against the Seattle Dragons at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

Dallas (1-1) suffered a disappointing loss at home in its season-opener without its No. 1 quarterback, but Landry Jones returned from a knee injury to help lead the team to its first victory last week. The former Steeler did a strong job piloting the air raid offense, completing 28-of-40 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 25-18 triumph over Los Angeles before turning over the reins to the rushing attack late in the game. Cameron Artis-Payne handled the duties admirably, gaining 48 of his 99 yards on the Renegades' final drive that culminated with his second TD of the contest.

"The biggest reason to take Seattle here is its boisterous home crowd, giving the team a legit home-field advantage," White told SportsLine. "But I don't think it'll be enough to overcome a much more talented Dallas team."

Week 3 XFL odds

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers (+6, 45)

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons (+4.5, 43)

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks (-10, 40.5)

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats (+8, 44)