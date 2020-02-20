XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 3: Expert who went 7-1 releases top predictions

The wait for professional football will end for St. Louis fans on Sunday, when the BattleHawks (1-1) play their home-opener against the New York Guardians in Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule. The "Gateway City" has been without the sport since the NFL's Rams returned to Los Angeles after the 2015 campaign. After being a heavy underdog in two road games to begin the campaign, St. Louis is a nine-point favorite against New York (1-1), according to the latest XFL odds.

In another Week 3 game, the Dallas Renegades (1-1) are 4.5-point favorites against the host Seattle Dragons (1-1) on Saturday, per the current XFL spreads. Is there value on Seattle after it overcame an early nine-point deficit to post a 17-9 triumph in its home-opener last week? All of the latest Week 3 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 XFL picks now.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 7-1 on against the spread picks during the league's first two weeks of action. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 3 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 3 is the Los Angeles Wildcats (+8) covering against the visiting DC Defenders (2-0) at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Los Angeles gave Dallas all it could handle last week, closing within one point late in the fourth quarter before dropping a 25-18 decision. Quarterback Josh Johnson was steady in his season debut after missing the opener with a thigh injury, throwing for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The recipient of both scoring tosses was Nelson Spruce, who finished with 89 receiving yards to increase his league-leading total to 192.

"(The Defenders) go cross-country to face a Wildcats team that performed much better in Week 2 with Josh Johnson under center," White told SportsLine. "This feels like a little bit of a shootout, and I like the Wildcats' chances of covering through the backdoor if needed."

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers (+6, 45.5)

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons (+4.5, 43.5)

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks (-9, 41)

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats (+8, 44.5)