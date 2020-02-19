XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 3: Expert who went 7-1 reveals top predictions

Only two unbeaten teams remain as we enter Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule, with the Houston Roughnecks and DC Defenders taking to the road for the first time. West Division-leading Houston (2-0) kicks off the four-game slate Saturday as a six-point favorite against the Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2) in the current XFL lines. DC (2-0), which sits atop the East Division, is favored by eight as it takes on the Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2) on Sunday, according to the latest XFL odds.

Looking at the rest of the Week 3 XFL spreads, the Dallas Renegades (1-1) are 4.5 favorites over the Seattle Dragons (1-1) after topping Los Angeles last week for their first win, while the visiting New York Guardians (1-1) are nine-point underdogs against St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1) following their shutout loss to the Defenders. All of the latest Week 3 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 3 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL predictions from a proven expert

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 7-1 on against the spread picks during the league's first two weeks of action. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 3 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 3 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 3 is Tampa Bay (+6) covering at Raymond James Stadium against Houston. Even though it came from their defense, the Vipers took a step in the right direction last week, as they scored their first touchdown of the season in a 17-9 loss at Seattle after producing just a field goal in their opener.

Tampa Bay, which will be making its home debut, is capable of putting forth a strong defensive effort after it kept the Dragons off the scoreboard in the first half and gave up just one offensive TD. Tampa also limited Seattle quarterback Brandon Silvers to 91 passing yards.

"Houston has been at home for its first two games, while Tampa Bay hasn't played at home yet, and that's going to skew the perception of those teams overall," White told SportsLine. "I wasn't that impressed with Houston's offense in Week 2 after an excellent debut, so the Vipers are the better value if quarterback Aaron Murray is playing."

Week 3 XFL odds

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers (+6, 45.5)

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons (+4.5, 43.5)

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks (-9, 41)

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats (+8, 44.5)