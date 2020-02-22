XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 3: Expert who went 7-1 shares top predictions

The Dallas Renegades look to ride their air raid offense to another road victory when they visit the Seattle Dragons in Week 3 of the 2020 XFL schedule. Dallas (1-1) bounced back from a dismal effort in its home-opener to post a 25-18 road win over Los Angeles. The Renegades, who also gained 154 yards on the ground in the win, are 4-5-point favorites in the latest XFL odds.

In another matchup, the Houston Roughnecks (2-0) are six-point favorites over the host Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2) as they attempt to improve upon their league-leading touchdown differential (plus-four).

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 3 is that the BattleHawks (-10) cover against the visiting New York Guardians.

St. Louis (1-1) put on solid performance to start its season, posting an upset victory at Dallas before dropping a 28-24 decision to Houston last week. The BattleHawks' offense has been surprisingly effective, with quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and running back Matt Jones leading the way. Ta'amu, who completed 30-of-37 passes for 284 yards and three TDs while also running for a score against the Roughnecks, is second in the XFL with 493 passing yards and third in rushing with 109, while Jones has gained a league-best 129 yards on the ground.

"The BattleHawks went on the road against two of the presumed best teams in the league and played well in both games," White told SportsLine. "That makes them a top-tier team, so I love them in this matchup, no matter the spread."

Week 3 XFL odds

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers (+6, 45)

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons (+4.5, 43)

New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks (-10, 40.5)

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats (+8, 44)