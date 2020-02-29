XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 4: Best predictions from dialed-in expert on 11-1 run

The St. Louis BattleHawks have been one of the league's most surprising teams thus far, and they hope to prove the critics wrong when they host the Seattle Dragons on Saturday in Week 4 of the 2020 XFL schedule. Under inexperienced head coach Jonathan Hayes, St. Louis (2-1) pulled off an upset victory at Dallas in its opener and gave league-leading Houston all it could handle in Week 2 before routing New York in its first home game in Week 3. The BattleHawks are no longer are being underestimated, as they are 12-point favorites against Seattle in the latest XFL odds.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-2) are seven-point road favorites over the New York Guardians as they seek their second straight win, per the current XFL spreads. Is there value on the Wildcats as they look to build off their surprising 30-point triumph over previously unbeaten DC last week? All of the Week 4 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 11-1 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 XFL picks now.

Not only is White on fire against the spread, he's often cashing with ease. Last Sunday for instance, White nailed the XFL doubleheader by a combined 49 points. He had St. Louis -9 (won 29-9) and Los Angeles +8 (won 39-9), and anyone who followed his bets never broke a sweat.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 11-1, and anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 4 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 4 is the DC Defenders (-1.5) covering at Raymond James Stadium against the winless Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Defenders will be out for redemption after allowing the first 27 points of the game and watching quarterback Cardale Jones throw four interceptions in the 39-9 loss at Los Angeles last week. They will take one positive from that disaster into this contest, however, as they had a 200-56 advantage over the Wildcats in rushing yards. Nick Brossette, who didn't touch the ball in DC's first two games, led the ground attack with 75 yards on eight carries and also scored the team's lone touchdown.

"The Defenders finally were upended last week, but that was on a tough cross-country trip against a Los Angeles team that was better than its 0-2 record indicated," White told SportsLine. "I don't have the same confidence in the Vipers to give DC the same trouble on a shorter road trip."

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians (+7, 40)

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks (-12, 39)

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades (+1.5, 50)

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers (+1.5, 44.5)