XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 4: Best predictions from expert on 11-1 run

A team on the rise collides with one that is spiraling downward when the Los Angeles Wildcats visit the New York Guardians on Saturday to kick off Week 4 of the 2020 XFL schedule. Los Angeles (1-2) opened the campaign with back-to-back losses before posting a shocking 39-9 victory over the previously-unbeaten DC Defenders last week, while New York (1-2) has followed a season-opening triumph with a pair of setbacks in which it scored a total of nine points. The Wildcats are seven-point favorites in the latest XFL odds.

In another one of the Week 4 XFL games, the Houston Roughnecks (3-0) are 1.5-point favorites over the Dallas Renegades (2-1), according to the current XFL spreads, in the first meeting of the season between the Lone Star State rivals. Is there value on the Renegades as they return home after recording a pair of road victories? All of the Week 4 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 11-1 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 XFL picks now.

Not only is White on fire against the spread, he's often cashing with ease. Last Sunday for instance, White nailed the XFL doubleheader by a combined 49 points. He had St. Louis -9 (won 29-9) and Los Angeles +8 (won 39-9), and anyone who followed his bets never broke a sweat.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 11-1, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 4 is the Seattle Dragons (+12) covering at The Dome at America's Center against the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The Dragons have yet to reach the 20-point mark this season, but their offense figures to receive a boost in the form of speedy wide receiver Reuben Mwehla, who missed the team's first three games with a hamstring injury. The University of Idaho product should be a strong complement to Austin Proehl, who ranks fifth in the XFL with 168 receiving yards. Former NFL linebacker Steven Johnson has been a force on defense for Seattle, as he ranks first in the league in total and solo tackles (32 and 20, respectively).

"This number is just too big for me to take the BattleHawks again," White told SportsLine. "The Dragons have looked better than the Guardians, who were smaller underdogs coming into last week's game in St. Louis. Seattle sports the best tackle-for-loss percentage on defense, a key advantage against a BattleHawks team that runs the ball way more than any other team."

Week 4 XFL odds

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians (+7, 40)

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks (-12, 39)

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades (+1.5, 50)

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers (+1.5, 44.5)