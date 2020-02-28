XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 4: Best predictions from proven expert on 11-1 run

The DC Defenders attempt to bounce back from a demoralizing defeat when they visit the struggling Tampa Bay Vipers on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2020 XFL schedule. DC (2-1) was riding high atop the East Division after posting back-to-back double-digit wins to start the campaign, but came crashing to the ground last week as it suffered a stunning 39-9 road loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Wildcats. The Defenders now face another team seeking its first victory and are 1.5-point favorites in the latest XFL odds.

In another one of the Week 4 XFL games, the St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1) are 12-point favorites over the visiting Seattle Dragons (1-2) as they look to maintain at least a share of first place in the East. Is there value on BattleHawks in the current XFL spreads after they recorded a 20-point victory in their home opener last week? All of the Week 4 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 11-1 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 XFL picks now.

Last Sunday for instance, White nailed the XFL doubleheader by a combined 49 points. He had St. Louis -9 (won 29-9) and Los Angeles +8 (won 39-9).

Week 4 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 4 is the New York Guardians (+7) covering at MetLife Stadium against Los Angeles.

After being the victim of the XFL's first shutout in Week 2 and producing just a field goal over the first three quarters against St. Louis last week, New York finally was led to the end zone midway through the fourth by third-string quarterback Luiz Perez, whose eight-yard touchdown pass to Austin Duke completed a five-play drive during which he completed 3-of-4 passes for 35 yards. Despite the lack of scoring, the Guardians out-gained the BattleHawks 307-273 and had a 195-117 advantage in passing yards. New York also can put pressure on opposing signal-callers, as defensive end Bunmi Rotimi (nine) and defensive tackle Cavon Walker (eight) are first and second in the league, respectively, in quarterback hurries.

"(The Guardians) return home and get to face an L.A. team that was just an eight-point home underdog before routing a Defenders squad on a cross-country trip," White told SportsLine. "Considering the travel and the Guardians' offensive improvements, I believe the home team can cover the number here."

Week 4 XFL odds

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians (+7, 40)

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks (-12, 39)

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades (+1.5, 50)

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers (+1.5, 44.5)