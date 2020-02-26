XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 4: Top predictions from expert on 11-1 run

The Houston Roughnecks enter Week 4 of the 2020 XFL schedule this weekend as the only unbeaten team in the league, but the road has been more difficult than it may seem. Houston (3-0) followed a 20-point win in its season-opener with a pair of one-score triumphs, including a 34-27 victory at winless Tampa Bay last week, and faces its toughest test to date when it visits the Dallas Renegades (2-1) on Sunday. The Roughnecks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest XFL odds.

Week 4 kicks off with a pair of games on Saturday as the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-2) are seven-point favorites against the host New York Guardians (1-2) after picking up their first win last week, while the visiting Seattle Vipers (1-2) are 12-point underdogs versus the St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1) in the current XFL spreads. In Sunday's other contest, the DC Defenders (2-1) are 1.5-point favorites over the Vipers (0-3). All of the Week 4 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 11-1 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 4 XFL picks now.

Not only is White on fire against the spread, he's often cashing with ease. Last Sunday for instance, White nailed the XFL doubleheader by a combined 49 points. He had St. Louis -9 (won 29-9) and Los Angeles +8 (won 39-9), and anyone who followed his bets never broke a sweat.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL, going 11-1.

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 4 is Houston (-1.5) covering at Globe Life Park in Arlington against Dallas.

While the Renegades were expected to dazzle the league with their Air Raid offense, the Roughnecks have been the XFL's most potent team on that side of the ball, thanks in no small part to quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Cam Phillips. Walker, the early favorite for the XFL's MVP award, leads the league with 748 passing yards and 10 touchdown tosses. Phillips is first in receiving yards (324) and TDs (seven) after making eight catches for 194 yards and a second straight three-TD output against Tampa Bay to earn the XFL Star of the Week honors for the second time.

"Why lean toward the Roughnecks? They're nearly unstoppable in the red zone, converting nine of their 11 trips into TDs, and they are much better on point-after tries, scoring 0.92 points per attempt compared to 0.17 for Dallas," White told SportsLine. "That matters in a close matchup."

White also has made the call against the spread and on the over-under for every other game on the Week 4 XFL schedule.

Week 4 XFL odds

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians (+7, 40)

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis BattleHawks (-12, 39)

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades (+1.5, 50)

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers (+1.5, 44.5)