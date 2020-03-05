XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 5: Best predictions from expert on 14-2 run

The Houston Roughnecks hope to hit the halfway mark of the 2020 XFL schedule with a perfect record as they kick off Week 5 against the visiting Seattle Dragons on Saturday. Houston (4-0) has been challenged after beginning the campaign with a 20-point victory, as each of its last three games has been decided by one score. Still, the Roughnecks are 13.5-point favorites against the Dragons in the latest XFL odds.

In another Week 5 matchup, the St. Louis BattleHawks (3-1) are favored by 3.5 over the DC Defenders (2-2), according to the current XFL spreads, as they look to maintain their hold on first place in the East Division. All of the Week 5 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 14-2 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed eight XFL spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+7) over the Wildcats. The result: New York jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead and won outright, 17-14.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL with a pristine 14-2 record, and anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 5 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 5 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 5 is New York (+8) covering at Globe Life Park against Dallas.

Starting quarterback Matt McGloin's thorax injury may have been a blessing for the Guardians, who ended their two-game skid with a 17-14 triumph over Los Angeles last week with third-stringer Luis Perez under center. And although Landry Jones has thrown seven interceptions in three games, a knee injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks forces Dallas to turn to Philip Nelson, who failed to throw a touchdown pass in the season-opener. New York's ground game has been progressing, as the team has increased its rushing-yard total every week, amassing 122 behind Darius Victor's season-best 82-yard effort in the win over the Wildcats.

"New York looks like it found a quarterback in Luis Perez, as the team posted its best completion percentage of the year by far last week," White told SportsLine. "If he's starting, the Guardians can cover this line against a backup QB on the other side, even though they've been awful on the road thus far."

How to make Week 5 XFL predictions

White also has made the call against the spread and on the over-under for every other game on the Week 5 XFL schedule. He's also identified a key x-factor that has him going big on one team

Who should you back against the spread and on the total in every Week 5 XFL game? And which team is a must-back? Check out the latest XFL odds below

Week 5 XFL odds

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks (-13.5, 46.5)

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades (-8, 37)

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders (+3.5, 39)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats (-1.5, 40.5)