XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 5: Optimal predictions from expert on 14-2 run

The Tampa Bay Vipers ran their way to their first victory last week. Tampa Bay (1-3), which visits the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3) on Sunday night in Week 5 of the 2020 XFL schedule, produced two 100-yard rushers and gained a whopping 266 yards on the ground en route to a 25-0 home triumph over DC last Sunday. The Vipers are 1.5-point underdogs against the Wildcats in the latest XFL odds.

In another one of the Week 5 XFL games, the Dallas Renegades (2-2) are eight-point favorites over the visiting New York Guardians (2-2), according to the current XFL spreads, despite being without starting quarterback Landry Jones (knee). Is there value on the Renegades as they seek their first home victory in three tries this season? All of the Week 5 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 14-2 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed eight XFL spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+7) over the Wildcats. The result: New York jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead and won outright, 17-14.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL with a pristine 14-2 record, and anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 5 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 5 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 5 is St. Louis (-3.5) covering at Audi Field against DC.

In his first stint as a head coach at any level, St. Louis' Jonathan Hayes has done a strong job with this team, especially quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who threw for 264 yards and ran for another 63 in last week's 23-16 win over Seattle en route to XFL Star of the Week honors.

The BattleHawks own a one-game lead in the East Division, while the Defenders have suffered back-to-back road losses to previously winless teams. DC quarterback Cardale Jones has been abysmal of late, throwing for 175 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions in the defeats after recording 499 yards, four TDs and just one pick over his first two outings, both victories.

"The Defenders have completely imploded, and last week's shutout at the hands of previously winless Tampa Bay was the worst game any team has had all season," White told SportsLine. "Maybe being back home will help, but it's hard to back a team that's doing everything wrong against one that has done almost everything right all year."

How to make Week 5 XFL predictions

Week 5 XFL odds

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks (-13.5, 46.5)

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades (-8, 37)

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders (+3.5, 39)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats (-1.5, 40.5)