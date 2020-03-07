XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 5: Optimal predictions from proven expert on 14-2 run

The Dallas Renegades' quest for their first home victory of the 2020 XFL schedule continues on Saturday when they take on the New York Guardians. Dallas (2-2), which lost its first two contests at Globe Life Park in Arlington, will have Philip Nelson under center after starting quarterback Landry Jones suffered a knee injury last week that will keep him sidelined for at least two games. The Renegades are eight-point favorites over the Guardians (2-2) in the latest XFL odds.

Elsewhere, the Houston Roughnecks (4-0) are 13.5-point favorites over the visiting Seattle Dragons (1-3) as they look to increase their lead in the West Division, one of the largest XFL spreads of the season. All of the Week 5 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 14-2 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed eight XFL spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+7) over the Wildcats. The result: New York jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead and won outright, 17-14.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL with a pristine 14-2 record, and anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, White has examined the latest Week 5 XFL odds and lines and his predictions are in.

Week 5 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 5 is Los Angeles (-1.5) covering at Dignity Health Sports Park against Tampa Bay.

The Vipers limited DC to 107 total yards, including only 46 on the ground, last week en route to their first victory of the season. But now they'll be facing a Wildcats team that has seen quarterback Josh Johnson throw for 603 yards and five touchdowns over his last two contests. With Nelson Spruce (knee) and Martez Carter (hip) out last week, Tre McBride had eight receptions for 127 yards and a TD, giving him back-to-back 100-yard performances with a total of three scoring catches.

"Part of the Vipers' success on the defensive side of the ball is the fact that they faced the three worst offenses in the league over the first four weeks of the season," White told SportsLine. "With that strength of schedule in mind, and with the tough travel spot, the Wildcats get the edge in this matchup."

How to make Week 5 XFL predictions

Week 5 XFL odds

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks (-13.5, 46.5)

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades (-8, 37)

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders (+3.5, 39)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats (-1.5, 40.5)