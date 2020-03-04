XFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 5: Top predictions from expert on 14-2 run

Not much was expected of the St. Louis BattleHawks coming into the 2020 XFL season, but coach Jonathan Hayes and his team are turning heads. St. Louis (3-1) enters Week 5 atop the East Division and looks to remain there as it visits the struggling DC Defenders (2-2) on Sunday. The BattleHawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest XFL odds. The Houston Roughnecks (4-0) begin the Week 5 slate on Saturday as they attempt to remain undefeated when they host the Seattle Dragons (1-3) as 13.5-point favorites, one of the largest XFL spreads we've seen this season.

The Dallas Renegades (2-2) are eight-point favorites as they seek their first home win of the season against the New York Guardians (2-2), while the Tampa Bay Vipers (1-3) look to make it two straight wins when they visit the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3) as 1.5-point underdos. All of the Week 5 XFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's pro football expert R.J. White, who is an astounding 14-2 in against-the-spread picks this season, has all the XFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 5 XFL picks now.

Winning XFL picks from a proven expert

Not only is White on fire, he's often cashing with ease. He has nailed eight XFL spread picks by double-digits, including last week when he backed the Guardians (+7) over the Wildcats. The result: New York jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead and won outright, 17-14.

Twice recently, White cashed big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He tied for 18th out of 2,748 contestants in 2017 with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It wasn't a fluke, either, as he also cashed big-time in the 2015 SuperContest.

White consistently crushes the NFL for SportsLine members. He has returned over $2,300 to $100 players on against-the-spread picks over the last three years. He also has his finger on the pulse of the XFL with a pristine 14-2 record, and anyone who has followed him is way up.

Week 5 XFL picks to target

One of White's strongest XFL picks for Week 5 is Houston (-13.5) covering at TDECU Stadium against Seattle.

The Roughnecks have been involved in close decisions since posting a 20-point victory in their season-opener, as their last three victories have been by seven points or fewer, but they are facing a Seattle team that has yet to score 20 this year. Even though Dallas found a way to contain wide receiver Cam Phillips last week (one catch for nine yards), quarterback P.J. Walker still managed to throw for 239 yards while connecting with Nick Holley and Blake Jackson for touchdowns. Houston's defense also came through in that triumph, limiting the Renegades to 88 yards on the ground and forcing five turnovers.

"The Dragons stayed close to St. Louis last week thanks largely to their rushing attack, but Houston's defense has yielded the fewest yards per carry in the league," White told SportsLine. "The bottom line is, there's no reason to think Houston will fail to score 27 points for the first time this year, but I have my doubts Seattle can get to 13 in this matchup."

How to make Week 5 XFL predictions

Week 5 XFL odds

Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks (-13.5, 46.5)

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades (-8, 37)

St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders (+3.5, 39)

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats (-1.5, 40.5)