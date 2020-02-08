XFL schedule 2020: Times, dates and matchup information as new league readies to kick off after Super Bowl LIV
The XFL is hoping to succeed where the AAF failed, with Super Bowl LIV now in the books
Super Bowl LIV is over, but that doesn't mean football has to end. The XFL's inaugural season is about to kick off with two games Saturday, Feb. 8, and two more Sunday, Feb. 9, as the startup league reboots from its previously failed venture from almost 20 years ago, and only one year after seeing the Alliance of American Football implode in spectacularly depressing fashion.
Vince McMahon, billionaire maestro of the WWE and creator of the XFL, hopes joining forces with XFL commissioner and league CEO Oliver Luck will help to avoid the pitfalls that doomed the developmental pro league nearly two decades ago, and they're off to a solid start with funding and process, at least. They successfully executed their draft in late October that featured nearly 800 players tossing their name into the pool, and took the next step toward their [re-]inaugural opening day when they officially released the 2020 schedule in late 2019. The XFL will average two games per day -- playing on both Saturdays and Sundays -- with the playoffs set to begin in mid-April.
First let's take a glance at the teams involved:
|XFL East
|XFL West
DC Defenders
Seattle Dragons
New York Guardians
Los Angeles Wildcats
Tampa Bay Vipers
Dallas Renegades
St. Louis BattleHawks
Houston Roughnecks
And now, the complete schedule, including dates and times for the playoffs and XFL Championship.
Week 1
|Matchup
|Date
Dragons at Defenders
Saturday, Feb. 8 (2 p.m. ET) on ABC
Wildcats at Roughnecks
Saturday, Feb. 8 (5 p.m. ET) on Fox (stream on fuboTV)
Vipers at Guardians
Sunday, Feb. 9 (2 p.m. ET) on Fox (stream on fuboTV)
BattleHawks at Renegades
Sunday, Feb. 9 (5 p.m. ET) on ESPN
Week 2
|Matchup
|Date
Guardians at Defenders
Saturday, Feb. 15 (2 p.m. ET)
Vipers at Dragons
Saturday, Feb. 15 (5 p.m. ET)
Renegades at Wildcats
Sunday, Feb. 16 (3 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Roughnecks
Sunday, Feb. 16 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 3
|Matchup
|Date
Roughnecks at Vipers
Saturday, Feb. 22 (2 p.m. ET)
Renegades at Dragons
Saturday, Feb. 22 (5 p.m. ET)
Guardians at BattleHawks
Sunday, Feb. 23 (3 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Wildcats
Sunday, Feb. 23 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 4
|Matchup
|Date
Wildcats at Guardians
Saturday, Feb. 29 (2 p.m. ET)
Dragons at BattleHawks
Saturday, Feb. 29 (5 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Renegades
Sunday, March 1 (4 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Vipers
Sunday, March 1 (7 p.m. ET)
Week 5
|Matchup
|Date
Dragons at Roughnecks
Saturday, March 7 (2 p.m. ET)
Guardians at Renegades
Saturday, March 7 (5 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Defenders
Sunday, March 8 (3 p.m. ET)
Vipers at Wildcats
Sunday, March 8 (9 p.m. ET)
Week 6
|Matchup
|Date
Roughnecks at Guardians
Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Vipers
Saturday, March 14 (5 p.m. ET)
Renegades at Defenders
Sunday, March 15 (4 p.m. ET)
Wildcats at Dragons
Sunday, March 15 (7 p.m. ET)
Week 7
|Matchup
|Date
Renegades at Vipers
Saturday, March 21 (2 p.m. ET)
Wildcats at BattleHawks
Saturday, March 21 (5 p.m. ET)
Guardians at Dragons
Sunday, March 22 (3 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Roughnecks
Sunday, March 22 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 8
|Matchup
|Date
Vipers at Defenders
Saturday, March 28 (2 p.m. ET)
BattleHawks at Guardians
Saturday, March 28 (5 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Wildcats
Sunday, March 29 (3 p.m. ET)
Dragons at Renegades
Sunday, March 29 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 9
|Matchup
|Date
Renegades at Roughnecks
Thursday, April 2 (8 p.m. ET)
Defenders at Guardians
Saturday, April 4 (2 p.m. ET)
Vipers at BattleHawks
Sunday, April 5 (12 p.m. ET)
Dragons at Wildcats
Sunday, April 5 (6 p.m. ET)
Week 10
|Matchup
|Date
Wildcats at Renegades
Thursday, April 9 (8 p.m. ET)
Roughnecks at Dragons
Saturday, April 11 (2 p.m. ET)
Defenders at BattleHawks
Sunday, April 12 (3 p.m. ET)*
Guardians at Vipers
Sunday, April 12 (6 p.m. ET)*
Playoffs
|Matchup
|Date
East No. 2 at East No. 1
Saturday, April 18 (3 p.m. ET)
West No. 2 at West No. 1
Sunday, April 19 (3 p.m. ET)
Championship
|Matchup
|Date
East vs. West
Sunday, April 26 (3 p.m. ET)
It's key to note times for the Week 10 battles on Sunday are subject to change.
As you can see, the XFL consists of eight teams who'll duke it out on weekend afternoons for the right to be the last one standing on April 26. The more astute eye will notice the season begins immediately following Super Bowl 54, which affirms their unwillingness to go head-to-head with the juggernaut that is the NFL. Their will be a one week bye between the playoff games and the championship, and that also coincidentally (or not so much) prevents a clash with the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas -- set to run from April 23-25.
The XFL Championship game will be held one day after the NFL Draft closes, and it'll be interesting to see how player performance from the former impacts the decisions of scouts and general managers regarding the latter. If there are standout veteran players from the XFL, it could make some NFL teams think twice about the value they place on certain players and/or positions in the collegiate prospect pool; and this could be especially true in the later rounds and undrafted free agency.
That is, of course, if the XFL can successfully complete the season without suffering the same fate as the AAF.
To their credit, although they lasted only one season in 2001, they did play it to its conclusion, but are hoping this time around their stay won't be so short-lived. And so it goes, the XFL is "back for the first time" on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Football has no offseason in 2020.
-
Why college coaches are going to the XFL
The XFL gives college coaches the football they love without all the other responsibilities
-
XFL DFS: Best Week 1 picks, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL: Defenders vs. Dragons odds, picks
RJ White has driven deep in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest multiple times.
-
Roughnecks vs. Wildcats odds, XFL picks
RJ White has driven deep in the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest twice.
-
XFL 2020: Week 1 odds, predictions
Picks and predictions for every single XFL game on tap for Week 1
-
2020 XFL Championship odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney just locked in his picks to win the 2020 XFL title.