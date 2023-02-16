The 2023 version of the rebooted XFL is about to kick off, and if you're wondering how the playoffs work and what the standings look like, you're in luck. Each XFL team will play 10 regular season games, and the top two from each division move on to the playoffs, featuring the North Division and South Division title games on April 29 and 30. The XFL championship game will be held on May 13.

Be sure to check back each week to see the updated standings below, and don't miss all of CBS Sports' XFL coverage.

North Division

Team Overall PF PA Vs. Div. Vs. West Home Away D.C. Defenders 0-0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Seattle Sea Dragons 0-0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 St. Louis Battlehawks 0-0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Vegas Vipers 0-0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Division