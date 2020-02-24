XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 3

A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the DC Defenders, who slipped up in a big loss in Week 3 but have otherwise looked like the most well-rounded roster of the XFL.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first three weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 3:

Passing leaders

NamePositionTeamCmp/AttYardsTDINTRating
P.J. WalkerQBHOU67/106 (63.2%)
748101112.0
Jordan Ta'amuQBSTL50/64 (78/1%)61242102.3
Cardale JonesQBDC52/89 (58.4%)
6024571.1
Landry JonesQBDAL58/81 (71.6%)
5794487.4
Brandon SilversQBSEA49/92 (53.3%)5126473.3
Josh JohnsonQBLA36/59 (61.0%)
47450114.7
Taylor CorneliusQBTB32/58 (55.2%)
3471357.2
Matt McGloinQBNY31/59 (52.5%)2991351.5
Aaron MurrayQBTB16/34 (47.1%)
2310245.1

Chad Kanoff

QB

LA

21/40 (53%)

214

1

1

66.0

Philip Nelson

QB

DAL

33/42 (79%)

209

0

1

77.5

Marquise WilliamsQBNY11/23 (47.8%)1450068.1

Rushing leaders

PlayerPositionTeamAtt
YardsAvgTD

Matt Jones

RB

STL

52

224

4.3

1

Cameron Artis-PayneRBDAL291856.4
2
De'Veon SmithRBTB421744.10
James ButlerRBHOU231305.7
2

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

20

123

6.2

0

Jacques PatrickRBTB321233.80
Ja'Quan GardnerRBSEA27
1003.20
Tim CookRBNY23994.30
Kenneth FarrowRBSEA23984.30
Darius VictorRBNY22
984.50
Donnel PumphreyRBDC24974.00
Lance DunbarRBDAL19924.80
P.J. WalkerQBHOU12877.31
Jhurell PressleyRBDC27833.10
Christine MichaelRBSTL35
822.21

Quinton Flowers

QB

TB

16

78

4.9

1

Trey WilliamsRBSEA19784.10

Nick Brossette

RB

DC

8

75

9.4

1

Receiving leaders

PlayerPositionTeamRecYardsTD
Cam PhillipsWRHOU20
3247

Nelson Spruce

WR

LA

20

256

2

Donald Parham Jr.TEDAL14
2173
Dan WilliamsWRTB111801
Rashad RossWRDC71641
Austin ProehlWRSEA12
1623
Jacob TolliverWRTB
131570
De'Mornay Pierson-ElWRSTL161391
Eli RogersWRDC14
1370
Kahlil LewisWRHOU151360
Keenan ReynoldsWRSEA9
1291
Reece HornWRTB131270
Alonzo RussellWRSTL111271
Lance DunbarRBDAL20
1190
DeAndre ThompkinsWRDC71101
Tre McBrideWRLA
51092
Mekale McKayWRNY71050
Nick Holley

WR

HOU

9

98

0

Tackle leaders

PlayerPositionTeamTackles
Steven JohnsonLBSEA32
Bunmi RotimiDENY23
Marcelis BranchSTB21
Ahmad DixonSLA20
Beniquez BrownLBHOU20
Dexter McCoilSSTL20
DeMarquis GatesLBHOU20
Will HillSSTL19
Tre' WilliamsLBLA19
Cody BrownSHOU19

Ben Heeney

LB

NY

18

Jameer ThurmanLBDC18
Ajene HarrisCBHOU18
Darius HillaryCBSTL17
Nick TempleLBSEA17
Micah Hannemann
STB
17

Sack leaders

PlayerPositionTeamSacks

Wesley Sutton

S

NY

2.0

LaTroy Lewis

LB

HOU

2.0

Andrew Ankrah
DESTL
2.0
Carl BradfordLBHOU2.0
Anthony JohnsonDTDC1.5
Cavon WalkerDTNY1.5
Antwione WilliamsLBDC1.5

Jonathan Massaquoi

LB

DC

1.0

Shawn Oakman

DE

LA

1.0

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1.0

Joey Mbu

DT

NY

1.0

Jay BromleyDTDC1.0
Bunmi Rotimi Jr.DE
NY1.0
Frank AlexanderDEDAL1.0
Tegray Scales
LBDAL1.0
Terence GarvinLB
STL1.0
Dexter McCoilSSTL1.0
Jake PayneDTSTL1.0
Dewayne HendrixDLSTL1.0

Interception leaders

PlayerPositionTeamINT
Mike StevensCBLA2

Will Hill

S

STL

1

Bryce Jones

CB

NY

1

Andrew Soroh

S

NY

1

LaDarius Wiley

S

LA

1

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1

Kaelin Burnett

LB

HOU

1

Rahim Moore

S

DC

1

Bradley SylveCBLA1
Matt ElamSDC1
Jameer ThurmanLBDC1
Tavarus McFaddenSTB1
Kyle QueiroLB
SEA1
D'Juan HinesLBNY1
Marcell FrazierDESEA1
CBS Sports Writer

Cody Benjamin joined CBS Sports in 2017 after time spent with SB Nation, various newspapers and his own Eagles outlet.

