XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 3
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the DC Defenders, who slipped up in a big loss in Week 3 but have otherwise looked like the most well-rounded roster of the XFL.
Who else has stood out during the XFL's first three weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 3:
Passing leaders
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Cmp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Rating
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|67/106 (63.2%)
|748
|10
|1
|112.0
|Jordan Ta'amu
|QB
|STL
|50/64 (78/1%)
|612
|4
|2
|102.3
|Cardale Jones
|QB
|DC
|52/89 (58.4%)
|602
|4
|5
|71.1
|Landry Jones
|QB
|DAL
|58/81 (71.6%)
|579
|4
|4
|87.4
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|SEA
|49/92 (53.3%)
|512
|6
|4
|73.3
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|LA
|36/59 (61.0%)
|474
|5
|0
|114.7
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|TB
|32/58 (55.2%)
|347
|1
|3
|57.2
|Matt McGloin
|QB
|NY
|31/59 (52.5%)
|299
|1
|3
|51.5
|Aaron Murray
|QB
|TB
|16/34 (47.1%)
|231
|0
|2
|45.1
Chad Kanoff
QB
LA
21/40 (53%)
214
1
1
66.0
Philip Nelson
QB
DAL
33/42 (79%)
209
0
1
77.5
|Marquise Williams
|QB
|NY
|11/23 (47.8%)
|145
|0
|0
|68.1
Rushing leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
Matt Jones
RB
STL
52
224
4.3
1
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|RB
|DAL
|29
|185
|6.4
|2
|De'Veon Smith
|RB
|TB
|42
|174
|4.1
|0
|James Butler
|RB
|HOU
|23
|130
|5.7
|2
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
20
123
6.2
0
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|TB
|32
|123
|3.8
|0
|Ja'Quan Gardner
|RB
|SEA
|27
|100
|3.2
|0
|Tim Cook
|RB
|NY
|23
|99
|4.3
|0
|Kenneth Farrow
|RB
|SEA
|23
|98
|4.3
|0
|Darius Victor
|RB
|NY
|22
|98
|4.5
|0
|Donnel Pumphrey
|RB
|DC
|24
|97
|4.0
|0
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|DAL
|19
|92
|4.8
|0
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|12
|87
|7.3
|1
|Jhurell Pressley
|RB
|DC
|27
|83
|3.1
|0
|Christine Michael
|RB
|STL
|35
|82
|2.2
|1
Quinton Flowers
QB
TB
16
78
4.9
1
|Trey Williams
|RB
|SEA
|19
|78
|4.1
|0
Nick Brossette
RB
DC
|8
75
9.4
1
Receiving leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|HOU
|20
|324
|7
Nelson Spruce
WR
LA
20
256
2
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|DAL
|14
|217
|3
|Dan Williams
|WR
|TB
|11
|180
|1
|Rashad Ross
|WR
|DC
|7
|164
|1
|Austin Proehl
|WR
|SEA
|12
|162
|3
|Jacob Tolliver
|WR
|TB
|13
|157
|0
|De'Mornay Pierson-El
|WR
|STL
|16
|139
|1
|Eli Rogers
|WR
|DC
|14
|137
|0
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|HOU
|15
|136
|0
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|SEA
|9
|129
|1
|Reece Horn
|WR
|TB
|13
|127
|0
|Alonzo Russell
|WR
|STL
|11
|127
|1
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|DAL
|20
|119
|0
|DeAndre Thompkins
|WR
|DC
|7
|110
|1
|Tre McBride
|WR
|LA
|5
|109
|2
|Mekale McKay
|WR
|NY
|7
|105
|0
|Nick Holley
WR
HOU
9
98
0
Tackle leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Tackles
|Steven Johnson
|LB
|SEA
|32
|Bunmi Rotimi
|DE
|NY
|23
|Marcelis Branch
|S
|TB
|21
|Ahmad Dixon
|S
|LA
|20
|Beniquez Brown
|LB
|HOU
|20
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|20
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|HOU
|20
|Will Hill
|S
|STL
|19
|Tre' Williams
|LB
|LA
|19
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|19
Ben Heeney
LB
NY
18
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|18
|Ajene Harris
|CB
|HOU
|18
|Darius Hillary
|CB
|STL
|17
|Nick Temple
|LB
|SEA
|17
|Micah Hannemann
|S
|TB
|17
Sack leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Sacks
Wesley Sutton
S
NY
2.0
LaTroy Lewis
LB
HOU
2.0
|Andrew Ankrah
|DE
|STL
|2.0
|Carl Bradford
|LB
|HOU
|2.0
|Anthony Johnson
|DT
|DC
|1.5
|Cavon Walker
|DT
|NY
|1.5
|Antwione Williams
|LB
|DC
|1.5
Jonathan Massaquoi
LB
DC
1.0
Shawn Oakman
DE
LA
1.0
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1.0
Joey Mbu
DT
NY
1.0
|Jay Bromley
|DT
|DC
|1.0
|Bunmi Rotimi Jr.
|DE
|NY
|1.0
|Frank Alexander
|DE
|DAL
|1.0
|Tegray Scales
|LB
|DAL
|1.0
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|1.0
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|1.0
|Jake Payne
|DT
|STL
|1.0
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|STL
|1.0
Interception leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|INT
|Mike Stevens
|CB
|LA
|2
Will Hill
S
STL
1
Bryce Jones
CB
NY
1
Andrew Soroh
S
NY
1
LaDarius Wiley
S
LA
1
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1
Kaelin Burnett
LB
HOU
1
Rahim Moore
S
DC
1
|Bradley Sylve
|CB
|LA
|1
|Matt Elam
|S
|DC
|1
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|1
|Tavarus McFadden
|S
|TB
|1
|Kyle Queiro
|LB
|SEA
|1
|D'Juan Hines
|LB
|NY
|1
|Marcell Frazier
|DE
|SEA
|1
-
XFL coach doesn't react to gatorade bath
Moss put on a clinic on how to look cool while being soaked with Gatorade
-
BattleHawks fan jumps through table
Folks, do not try this at home
-
Manziel: 'Zero desire' to play in XFL
Johnny Manziel to the XFL appears to be dead
-
2020 XFL standings: How teams stack up
Check back throughout the season to see where each XFL team stands heading to the playoffs
-
XFL 2020 schedule: Dates, times and more
Here's a look at all the upcoming games and the scores of those that were played
-
XFL takeaways: Los Angeles stuns D.C.
Here are all the lessons we learned from a jam-packed weekend in the XFL
-
XFL Week 3 scores, updates, highlights
Keep up with all the latest from Sunday's XFL action in our live blog
-
XFL Week 3 scores, updates, highlights
Relive all of Saturday's XFL action in our live blog