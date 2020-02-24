XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 3

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the DC Defenders, who slipped up in a big loss in Week 3 but have otherwise looked like the most well-rounded roster of the XFL.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first three weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 3:

Passing leaders

Name Position Team Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Rating P.J. Walker QB HOU 67/106 (63.2%)

748 10 1 112.0 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 50/64 (78/1%) 612 4 2 102.3 Cardale Jones QB DC 52/89 (58.4%)

602 4 5 71.1 Landry Jones QB DAL 58/81 (71.6%)

579 4 4 87.4 Brandon Silvers QB SEA 49/92 (53.3%) 512 6 4 73.3 Josh Johnson QB LA 36/59 (61.0%)

474 5 0 114.7 Taylor Cornelius QB TB 32/58 (55.2%)

347 1 3 57.2

Matt McGloin QB NY 31/59 (52.5%) 299 1 3 51.5 Aaron Murray QB TB 16/34 (47.1%)

231 0 2 45.1 Chad Kanoff QB LA 21/40 (53%) 214 1 1 66.0 Philip Nelson QB DAL 33/42 (79%) 209 0 1 77.5 Marquise Williams QB NY 11/23 (47.8%) 145 0 0 68.1

Rushing leaders

Player Position Team Att

Yards Avg TD

Matt Jones RB STL 52 224 4.3 1 Cameron Artis-Payne RB DAL 29 185 6.4

2 De'Veon Smith RB TB 42 174 4.1 0 James Butler RB HOU 23 130 5.7

2 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 20 123 6.2 0 Jacques Patrick RB TB 32 123 3.8 0 Ja'Quan Gardner RB SEA 27

100 3.2 0 Tim Cook RB NY 23 99 4.3 0 Kenneth Farrow RB SEA 23 98 4.3 0 Darius Victor RB NY 22

98 4.5 0 Donnel Pumphrey RB DC 24 97 4.0 0 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 19 92 4.8 0 P.J. Walker QB HOU 12 87 7.3 1 Jhurell Pressley RB DC 27 83 3.1 0 Christine Michael RB STL 35

82 2.2 1 Quinton Flowers QB TB 16 78 4.9 1 Trey Williams RB SEA 19 78 4.1 0 Nick Brossette RB DC 8 75 9.4 1

Receiving leaders

Player Position Team Rec Yards TD

Cam Phillips WR HOU 20

324 7 Nelson Spruce WR LA 20 256 2 Donald Parham Jr. TE DAL 14

217 3 Dan Williams WR TB 11 180 1 Rashad Ross WR DC 7 164 1 Austin Proehl WR SEA 12

162 3 Jacob Tolliver WR TB

13 157 0

De'Mornay Pierson-El WR STL 16 139 1 Eli Rogers WR DC 14

137 0 Kahlil Lewis WR HOU 15 136 0 Keenan Reynolds WR SEA 9

129 1 Reece Horn WR TB 13 127 0 Alonzo Russell WR STL 11 127 1 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 20

119 0 DeAndre Thompkins WR DC 7 110 1 Tre McBride WR LA

5 109 2 Mekale McKay WR NY 7 105 0 Nick Holley WR HOU 9 98 0

Tackle leaders

Player Position Team Tackles Steven Johnson LB SEA 32 Bunmi Rotimi DE NY 23

Marcelis Branch S TB 21 Ahmad Dixon S LA 20 Beniquez Brown LB HOU 20 Dexter McCoil S STL 20 DeMarquis Gates LB HOU 20 Will Hill S STL 19 Tre' Williams LB LA 19 Cody Brown S HOU 19 Ben Heeney LB NY 18 Jameer Thurman LB DC 18 Ajene Harris CB HOU 18 Darius Hillary CB STL 17 Nick Temple LB SEA 17 Micah Hannemann

S TB

17

Sack leaders

Player Position Team Sacks Wesley Sutton S NY 2.0 LaTroy Lewis LB HOU 2.0 Andrew Ankrah

DE STL

2.0 Carl Bradford LB HOU 2.0 Anthony Johnson DT DC 1.5 Cavon Walker DT NY 1.5 Antwione Williams LB DC 1.5 Jonathan Massaquoi LB DC 1.0 Shawn Oakman DE LA 1.0 Deatrick Nichols CB HOU 1.0 Joey Mbu DT NY 1.0 Jay Bromley DT DC 1.0 Bunmi Rotimi Jr. DE

NY 1.0 Frank Alexander DE DAL 1.0 Tegray Scales

LB DAL 1.0 Terence Garvin LB

STL 1.0 Dexter McCoil S STL 1.0 Jake Payne DT STL 1.0 Dewayne Hendrix DL STL 1.0

Interception leaders