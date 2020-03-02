XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 4
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the St. Louis BattleHawks, who have won three of their first four behind dual-threat QB Jordan Ta'amu.
Who else has stood out during the XFL's first four weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 4:
Passing leaders
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Cmp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Rating
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|92/147 (62.6%)
|987
|12
|2
|104.0
|Jordan Ta'amu
|QB
|STL
|82/109 (75.2%)
|876
|5
|2
|105.9
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|LA
|61/99 (61.6%)
|788
|7
|1
|106.6
|Landry Jones
|QB
|DAL
|83/119 (69.7%)
|784
|5
|7
|77.2
|Cardale Jones
|QB
|DC
|61/111 (55.0%)
|674
|4
|6
|63.1
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|TB
|56/89 (62.9%)
|558
|2
|4
|69.4
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|SEA
|53/102 (52.0%)
|539
|6
|5
|66.6
|Matt McGloin
|QB
|NY
|31/59 (52.5%)
|299
|1
|3
|51.5
|Aaron Murray
|QB
|TB
|16/34 (47.1%)
|231
|0
|2
|45.1
|Luis Perez
|QB
|NY
|22/31 (71.0%)
|230
|2
|0
|113.6
Philip Nelson
QB
DAL
34/45 (75.6%)
220
0
1
76.2
|Chad Kanoff
|QB
|LA
|21/40 (52.5%)
|214
|1
|1
|66.0
|Marquise Williams
|QB
|NY
|11/23 (47.8%)
|145
|0
|0
|68.1
Rushing leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|De'Veon Smith
|RB
|TB
|66
|296
|4.5
|0
Matt Jones
RB
STL
67
244
3.6
1
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|TB
|53
|231
|4.4
|1
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|RB
|DAL
|41
|216
|5.3
|2
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
36
186
5.2
0
|Darius Victor
|RB
|NY
|30
|180
|6.0
|0
|James Butler
|RB
|HOU
|34
|169
|5.0
|2
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|DAL
|28
|140
|5.0
|1
|Tim Cook
|RB
|NY
|31
|131
|4.2
|0
|Donnel Pumphrey
|RB
|DC
|31
|131
|4.2
|0
|Kenneth Farrow
|RB
|SEA
|28
|124
|4.4
|0
|Ja'Quan Gardner
|RB
|SEA
|30
|115
|3.8
|0
|Christine Michael
|RB
|STL
|47
|109
|2.3
|1
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|17
|104
|6.1
|1
Nick Brossette
RB
DC
|14
87
6.2
1
|B.J. Daniels
|QB
|SEA
|7
|84
|12.0
|0
|Jhurell Pressley
|RB
|DC
|27
|83
|3.1
|0
Receiving leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|HOU
|21
|333
|7
|Donald Parham
|TE
|DAL
|20
|273
|4
|Nelson Spruce
|WR
|LA
|20
|256
|2
|Dan Williams
|WR
|TB
|18
|252
|1
|Tre McBride
|WR
|LA
|13
|236
|3
|De'Mornay Pierson-El
|WR
|STL
|21
|210
|2
|Jalen Tolliver
|WR
|TB
|17
|202
|0
|Nick Holley
|WR
|HOU
|17
|195
|1
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|HOU
|21
|189
|0
|Rashad Ross
|WR
|DC
|10
|182
|1
|Flynn Nagel
|WR
|DAL
|19
|171
|1
|Austin Proehl
|WR
|SEA
|13
|163
|3
|Eli Rogers
|WR
|DC
|18
|162
|0
|Jordan Smallwood
|WR
|LA
|14
|150
|1
|Reece Horn
|WR
|TB
|18
|150
|0
|L'Damian Washington
|WR
|STL
|16
|138
|1
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|DAL
|22
|136
|0
|Alonzo Russell
|WR
|STL
|12
|134
|1
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|SEA
|10
|133
|1
Tackle leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Tackles
|Steven Johnson
|LB
|SEA
|40
|Ahmad Dixon
|S
|LA
|34
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|30
|Beniquez Brown
|LB
|HOU
|29
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|HOU
|28
|Marcelis Branch
|S
|TB
|26
|Jonathan Celestin
|LB
|DC
|25
|Bunmi Rotimi
|DE
|NY
|23
|Tre' Williams
|LB
|LA
|23
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|23
Ben Heeney
LB
NY
23
|Asantay Brown
|LB
|DAL
|21
|Will Hill
|S
|STL
|21
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|21
|Ajene Harris
|CB
|HOU
|21
Sack leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Sacks
|Cavon Walker
|DT
|NY
|2.5
Wesley Sutton
S
NY
2.0
LaTroy Lewis
LB
HOU
2.0
|Jarrell Owens
|DE
|NY
|2.0
|Andrew Ankrah
|DE
|STL
|2.0
|Carl Bradford
|LB
|HOU
|2.0
|Anthony Johnson
|DT
|DC
|1.5
|Devin Taylor
|DE
|LA
|1.5
|Antwione Williams
|LB
|DC
|1.5
Jonathan Massaquoi
LB
DC
1.0
Shawn Oakman
DE
LA
1.0
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1.0
Joey Mbu
DT
NY
1.0
|Jay Bromley
|DT
|DC
|1.0
|Bunmi Rotimi Jr.
|DE
|NY
|1.0
|Frank Alexander
|DE
|DAL
|1.0
|Tegray Scales
|LB
|DAL
|1.0
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|1.0
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|1.0
|Jake Payne
|DT
|STL
|1.0
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|STL
|1.0
Interception leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|INT
|Deatrick Nichols
|CB
|HOU
|3
|Mike Stevens
|CB
|LA
|2
|Tarvarus McFadden
|CB
|TB
|2
|Rahim Moore
|S
|DC
|2
Will Hill
S
STL
2
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|2
Bryce Jones
CB
NY
1
Andrew Soroh
S
NY
1
LaDarius Wiley
S
LA
1
Kaelin Burnett
LB
HOU
1
|Bradley Sylve
|CB
|LA
|1
|Matt Elam
|S
|DC
|1
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|1
|Kyle Queiro
|LB
|SEA
|1
|D'Juan Hines
|LB
|NY
|1
|Marcell Frazier
|DE
|SEA
|1
