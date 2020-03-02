XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 4

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the St. Louis BattleHawks, who have won three of their first four behind dual-threat QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first four weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 4:

Passing leaders

Name Position Team Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Rating P.J. Walker QB HOU 92/147 (62.6%) 987 12 2 104.0 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 82/109 (75.2%) 876 5 2 105.9 Josh Johnson QB LA 61/99 (61.6%)

788 7 1 106.6 Landry Jones QB DAL 83/119 (69.7%) 784 5 7 77.2 Cardale Jones QB DC 61/111 (55.0%) 674 4 6 63.1 Taylor Cornelius QB TB 56/89 (62.9%)

558 2 4 69.4 Brandon Silvers QB SEA 53/102 (52.0%) 539 6 5 66.6 Matt McGloin QB NY 31/59 (52.5%) 299 1 3 51.5 Aaron Murray QB TB 16/34 (47.1%)

231 0 2 45.1 Luis Perez QB NY 22/31 (71.0%)

230 2 0 113.6 Philip Nelson QB DAL 34/45 (75.6%) 220 0 1 76.2 Chad Kanoff QB LA 21/40 (52.5%) 214 1

1 66.0

Marquise Williams QB NY 11/23 (47.8%) 145 0 0 68.1

Rushing leaders

Player Position Team Att

Yards Avg TD

De'Veon Smith RB TB 66

296 4.5 0 Matt Jones RB STL 67 244 3.6 1 Jacques Patrick RB TB 53 231 4.4 1 Cameron Artis-Payne RB DAL 41 216 5.3 2 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 36 186 5.2 0 Darius Victor RB NY 30

180 6.0 0 James Butler RB HOU 34

169 5.0 2 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 28

140 5.0 1 Tim Cook RB NY 31 131 4.2 0 Donnel Pumphrey RB DC 31 131 4.2 0 Kenneth Farrow RB SEA 28 124 4.4 0 Ja'Quan Gardner RB SEA 30

115 3.8 0 Christine Michael RB STL 47

109 2.3 1 P.J. Walker QB HOU 17 104 6.1 1 Nick Brossette RB DC 14 87 6.2 1 B.J. Daniels QB SEA 7

84 12.0 0 Jhurell Pressley RB DC 27

83 3.1 0

Receiving leaders

Player Position Team Rec Yards TD

Cam Phillips WR HOU 21

333 7 Donald Parham TE DAL 20 273 4 Nelson Spruce WR LA 20 256 2 Dan Williams WR TB 18 252 1 Tre McBride WR LA 13

236 3 De'Mornay Pierson-El WR STL 21

210 2 Jalen Tolliver WR TB 17

202 0 Nick Holley WR HOU 17

195 1 Kahlil Lewis WR HOU 21

189 0 Rashad Ross WR DC 10 182 1 Flynn Nagel WR DAL 19

171 1 Austin Proehl WR SEA 13

163 3 Eli Rogers WR DC 18

162 0 Jordan Smallwood WR LA

14 150 1 Reece Horn WR TB 18 150 0 L'Damian Washington WR STL 16

138 1 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 22

136 0 Alonzo Russell WR STL

12 134 1 Keenan Reynolds WR SEA 10 133

1

Tackle leaders

Player Position Team Tackles Steven Johnson LB SEA 40 Ahmad Dixon S LA 34 Dexter McCoil S STL 30 Beniquez Brown LB HOU 29 DeMarquis Gates LB HOU 28

Marcelis Branch S TB 26 Jonathan Celestin LB DC

25 Bunmi Rotimi DE

NY

23 Tre' Williams LB LA 23

Cody Brown S HOU 23 Ben Heeney LB NY 23 Asantay Brown LB DAL 21 Will Hill S STL 21 Jameer Thurman LB DC 21 Ajene Harris CB HOU 21

Sack leaders

Player Position Team Sacks Cavon Walker DT NY 2.5 Wesley Sutton S NY 2.0 LaTroy Lewis LB HOU 2.0 Jarrell Owens DE NY 2.0 Andrew Ankrah

DE STL

2.0 Carl Bradford LB HOU 2.0 Anthony Johnson DT DC 1.5 Devin Taylor DE LA 1.5 Antwione Williams LB DC 1.5 Jonathan Massaquoi LB DC 1.0 Shawn Oakman DE LA 1.0 Deatrick Nichols CB HOU 1.0 Joey Mbu DT NY 1.0 Jay Bromley DT DC 1.0 Bunmi Rotimi Jr. DE

NY 1.0 Frank Alexander DE DAL 1.0 Tegray Scales

LB DAL 1.0 Terence Garvin LB

STL 1.0 Dexter McCoil S STL 1.0 Jake Payne DT STL 1.0 Dewayne Hendrix DL STL 1.0

Interception leaders