XFL stats 2020: All of the league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 4

A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL

The new XFL is well underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts quarterback P.J. Walker; and the St. Louis BattleHawks, who have won three of their first four behind dual-threat QB Jordan Ta'amu.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first four weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 4:

Passing leaders

NamePositionTeamCmp/AttYardsTDINTRating
P.J. WalkerQBHOU92/147 (62.6%)987122104.0
Jordan Ta'amuQBSTL82/109 (75.2%)87652105.9
Josh JohnsonQBLA61/99 (61.6%)
78871106.6
Landry JonesQBDAL83/119 (69.7%)7845777.2
Cardale JonesQBDC61/111 (55.0%)6744663.1
Taylor CorneliusQBTB56/89 (62.9%)
5582469.4
Brandon SilversQBSEA53/102 (52.0%)5396566.6
Matt McGloinQBNY31/59 (52.5%)2991351.5
Aaron MurrayQBTB16/34 (47.1%)
2310245.1
Luis PerezQBNY22/31 (71.0%)
23020113.6

Philip Nelson

QB

DAL

34/45 (75.6%)

220

0

1

76.2

Chad KanoffQBLA21/40 (52.5%)2141
166.0
Marquise WilliamsQBNY11/23 (47.8%)1450068.1

Rushing leaders

PlayerPositionTeamAtt
YardsAvgTD
De'Veon SmithRBTB66
2964.50

Matt Jones

RB

STL

67

244

3.6

1

Jacques PatrickRBTB532314.41
Cameron Artis-PayneRBDAL412165.32

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

36

186

5.2

0

Darius VictorRBNY30
1806.00
James ButlerRBHOU34
1695.02
Lance DunbarRBDAL28
1405.01
Tim CookRBNY311314.20
Donnel PumphreyRBDC311314.20
Kenneth FarrowRBSEA281244.40
Ja'Quan GardnerRBSEA30
1153.80
Christine MichaelRBSTL47
1092.31
P.J. WalkerQBHOU171046.11

Nick Brossette

RB

DC

14

87

6.2

1

B.J. DanielsQBSEA7
8412.00
Jhurell PressleyRBDC27
833.10

Receiving leaders

PlayerPositionTeamRecYardsTD
Cam PhillipsWRHOU21
3337
Donald ParhamTEDAL202734
Nelson SpruceWRLA202562
Dan WilliamsWRTB182521
Tre McBrideWRLA13
2363
De'Mornay Pierson-ElWRSTL21
2102
Jalen TolliverWRTB17
2020
Nick HolleyWRHOU17
1951
Kahlil LewisWRHOU21
1890
Rashad RossWRDC101821
Flynn NagelWRDAL19
1711
Austin ProehlWRSEA13
1633
Eli RogersWRDC18
1620
Jordan SmallwoodWRLA
141501
Reece HornWRTB181500
L'Damian WashingtonWRSTL16
1381
Lance DunbarRBDAL22
1360
Alonzo RussellWRSTL
121341
Keenan ReynoldsWRSEA10133
1

Tackle leaders

PlayerPositionTeamTackles
Steven JohnsonLBSEA40
Ahmad DixonSLA34
Dexter McCoilSSTL30
Beniquez BrownLBHOU29
DeMarquis GatesLBHOU28
Marcelis BranchSTB26
Jonathan CelestinLBDC
25
Bunmi RotimiDE
NY
23
Tre' WilliamsLBLA23
Cody BrownSHOU23

Ben Heeney

LB

NY

23

Asantay BrownLBDAL21
Will HillSSTL21
Jameer ThurmanLBDC21
Ajene HarrisCBHOU21

Sack leaders

PlayerPositionTeamSacks
Cavon WalkerDTNY2.5

Wesley Sutton

S

NY

2.0

LaTroy Lewis

LB

HOU

2.0

Jarrell OwensDENY2.0
Andrew Ankrah
DESTL
2.0
Carl BradfordLBHOU2.0
Anthony JohnsonDTDC1.5
Devin TaylorDELA1.5
Antwione WilliamsLBDC1.5

Jonathan Massaquoi

LB

DC

1.0

Shawn Oakman

DE

LA

1.0

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1.0

Joey Mbu

DT

NY

1.0

Jay BromleyDTDC1.0
Bunmi Rotimi Jr.DE
NY1.0
Frank AlexanderDEDAL1.0
Tegray Scales
LBDAL1.0
Terence GarvinLB
STL1.0
Dexter McCoilSSTL1.0
Jake PayneDTSTL1.0
Dewayne HendrixDLSTL1.0

Interception leaders

PlayerPositionTeamINT
Deatrick NicholsCBHOU3
Mike StevensCBLA2
Tarvarus McFaddenCBTB2
Rahim MooreSDC2

Will Hill

S

STL

2

Cody BrownSHOU2

Bryce Jones

CB

NY

1

Andrew Soroh

S

NY

1

LaDarius Wiley

S

LA

1

Kaelin Burnett

LB

HOU

1

Bradley SylveCBLA1
Matt ElamSDC1
Jameer ThurmanLBDC1
Kyle QueiroLB
SEA1
D'Juan HinesLBNY1
Marcell FrazierDESEA1
