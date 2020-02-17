XFL stats 2020: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 2

The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who are undefeated after two weeks with former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones leading the way under center; and the Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts signal-caller P.J. Walker.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first two weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 2:

Passing leaders

NamePositionTeamCmp/AttYardsTDINTRating
Cardale JonesQBDC39/63 (61.9%)51141102.0

P.J. Walker

QB

HOU

43/70 (61.4%)

449

7

1

107.4

Jordan Ta'amuQBSTL50/64 (78/1%)49342106.6
Brandon SilversQBSEA28/58 (48.3%)3084365.8

Aaron Murray

QB

TB

16/34 (47%)

231

0

2

45.1

Matt McGloinQBNY23/48 (47.9%)2261251.2

Chad Kanoff

QB

LA

21/40 (53%)

214

1

1

66.0

Philip Nelson

QB

DAL

33/42 (79%)

209

0

1

77.5

Taylor CorneliusQBTB16/27 (59.3%)1540244.4

Rushing leaders

PlayerPositionTeamAtt
YardsAvgTD

Matt Jones

RB

STL

37

129

3.5

0

De'Veon SmithRBTB271254.60

Jordan Ta'amu

QB

STL

17

109

6.4

0

Cameron Artis-PayneRBDAL161056.62
Jacques PatrickRBTB221054.70
Kenneth FarrowRBSEA17844.90

Elijah Hood

RB

LA

22

74

3.3

0

Lance DunbarRBDAL11696.30

Ja'Quan Gardner

RB

SEA

19

63

3.3

0

Jhurell PressleyRBDC23632.70
James ButlerRBHOU16583.62
P.J. WalkerQBHOU8536.60

Quinton Flowers

QB/RB

TB

10

49

4.9

0

Darius Victor

RB

NY

12

48

4.0

0

Trey WilliamsRBSEA11454.10

Cardale Jones

QBDan 

DC

10

42

4.2

0

Receiving leaders

PlayerPositionTeamRecYardsTD

Nelson Spruce

WR

LA

17

192

2

Rashad RossWRDC61471
Dan WilliamsWRTB91450
Cam PhillipsWRHOU121304
Eli RogersWRDC111220
Donald Parham Jr.TEDAL91161
De'Mornay Pierson-ElWRSTL131141
L'Damian WashingtonWRSTL11971
Kahlil LewisWRHOU9950
Reece HornWRTB8930
Keenan ReynoldsWRSEA5921
Alonzo RussellWRSTL8911
Nick HolleyWRHOU7910
Mekale McKayWRNY6880

Austin Proehl

WR

SEA

6

81

2

Tackle leaders

PlayerPositionTeamTackles
Steven JohnsonLBSEA18
Marcelis BranchSTB17

Bunmi Rotimi

DE

NY

16

Darius HillaryCBSTL15
Beniquez BrownLBHOU15
Nick TempleLBSEA14
Cody BrownSHOU13

Ben Heeney

LB

NY

12

Jameer ThurmanLBDC12
DeMarquis GatesLBHOU12
Ajene HarrisCBHOU12
Ahmad DixonSLA12

Sack leaders

PlayerPositionTeamSacks

Wesley Sutton

S

NY

2.0

LaTroy Lewis

LB

HOU

2.0

Anthony JohnsonDTDC1.5

Jonathan Massaquoi

LB

DC

1.0

Shawn Oakman

DE

LA

1.0

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1.0

Carl Bradford

LB

HOU

1.0

Joey Mbu

DT

NY

1.0

Jay BromleyDTDC1.0
Cavon WalkerDTNY1.0
Bunmi Rotimi Jr.DE
NY1.0
Frank AlexanderDEDAL1.0
Tegray Scales
LBDAL1.0
Terence GarvinLB
STL1.0
Dexter McCoilSSTL1.0
Jake PayneDTSTL1.0
Dewayne HendrixDLSTL1.0
Will SuttonDTSEA0.5
Jacquies SmithDTSEA0.5
Kony EalyDEHOU0.5
Cory CrawfordDEHOU0.5

Interception leaders

PlayerPositionTeamINT

Will Hill

S

STL

1

Bryce Jones

CB

NY

1

Andrew Soroh

S

NY

1

LaDarius Wiley

S

LA

1

Deatrick Nichols

CB

HOU

1

Kaelin Burnett

LB

HOU

1

Rahim Moore

S

DC

1

Bradley SylveCBLA1
Matt ElamSDC1
Jameer ThurmanLBDC1
Tavarus McFaddenSTB1
Kyle QueiroLB
SEA1
Marcell FrazierDESEA1
