XFL stats 2020: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 2

The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who are undefeated after two weeks with former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones leading the way under center; and the Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts signal-caller P.J. Walker.

Who else has stood out during the XFL's first two weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 2:

Passing leaders

Name Position Team Cmp/Att Yards TD INT Rating Cardale Jones QB DC 39/63 (61.9%) 511 4 1 102.0 P.J. Walker QB HOU 43/70 (61.4%) 449 7 1 107.4 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 50/64 (78/1%) 493 4 2 106.6 Brandon Silvers QB SEA 28/58 (48.3%) 308 4 3 65.8 Aaron Murray QB TB 16/34 (47%) 231 0 2 45.1 Matt McGloin QB NY 23/48 (47.9%) 226 1 2 51.2 Chad Kanoff QB LA 21/40 (53%) 214 1 1 66.0 Philip Nelson QB DAL 33/42 (79%) 209 0 1 77.5 Taylor Cornelius QB TB 16/27 (59.3%) 154 0 2 44.4

Rushing leaders

Player Position Team Att

Yards Avg TD

Matt Jones RB STL 37 129 3.5 0 De'Veon Smith RB TB 27 125 4.6 0 Jordan Ta'amu QB STL 17 109 6.4 0 Cameron Artis-Payne RB DAL 16 105 6.6 2 Jacques Patrick RB TB 22 105 4.7 0 Kenneth Farrow RB SEA 17 84 4.9 0 Elijah Hood RB LA 22 74 3.3 0 Lance Dunbar RB DAL 11 69 6.3 0 Ja'Quan Gardner RB SEA 19 63 3.3 0 Jhurell Pressley RB DC 23 63 2.7 0 James Butler RB HOU 16 58 3.6 2 P.J. Walker QB HOU 8 53 6.6 0 Quinton Flowers QB/RB TB 10 49 4.9 0 Darius Victor RB NY 12 48 4.0 0 Trey Williams RB SEA 11 45 4.1 0 Cardale Jones QBDan DC 10 42 4.2 0

Receiving leaders

Player Position Team Rec Yards TD

Nelson Spruce WR LA 17 192 2 Rashad Ross WR DC 6 147 1 Dan Williams WR TB 9 145 0 Cam Phillips WR HOU 12 130 4 Eli Rogers WR DC 11 122 0 Donald Parham Jr. TE DAL 9 116 1 De'Mornay Pierson-El WR STL 13 114 1 L'Damian Washington WR STL 11 97 1 Kahlil Lewis WR HOU 9 95 0 Reece Horn WR TB 8 93 0 Keenan Reynolds WR SEA 5 92 1 Alonzo Russell WR STL 8 91 1 Nick Holley WR HOU 7 91 0 Mekale McKay WR NY 6 88 0 Austin Proehl WR SEA 6 81 2

Tackle leaders

Player Position Team Tackles Steven Johnson LB SEA 18 Marcelis Branch S TB 17 Bunmi Rotimi DE NY 16 Darius Hillary CB STL 15 Beniquez Brown LB HOU 15 Nick Temple LB SEA 14 Cody Brown S HOU 13 Ben Heeney LB NY 12 Jameer Thurman LB DC 12 DeMarquis Gates LB HOU 12 Ajene Harris CB HOU 12 Ahmad Dixon S LA 12

Sack leaders

Player Position Team Sacks Wesley Sutton S NY 2.0 LaTroy Lewis LB HOU 2.0 Anthony Johnson DT DC 1.5 Jonathan Massaquoi LB DC 1.0 Shawn Oakman DE LA 1.0 Deatrick Nichols CB HOU 1.0 Carl Bradford LB HOU 1.0 Joey Mbu DT NY 1.0 Jay Bromley DT DC 1.0 Cavon Walker DT NY 1.0 Bunmi Rotimi Jr. DE

NY 1.0 Frank Alexander DE DAL 1.0 Tegray Scales

LB DAL 1.0 Terence Garvin LB

STL 1.0 Dexter McCoil S STL 1.0 Jake Payne DT STL 1.0 Dewayne Hendrix DL STL 1.0 Will Sutton DT SEA 0.5 Jacquies Smith DT SEA 0.5 Kony Ealy DE HOU 0.5 Cory Crawford DE HOU 0.5

Interception leaders