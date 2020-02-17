XFL stats 2020: All the new league's passing, rushing, receiving, defensive leaders through Week 2
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
The new XFL is underway, with the revived pro football league kicking off with eight all-new franchises less than a week after the Super Bowl. Among the early winners: The hyped DC Defenders, who are undefeated after two weeks with former Ohio State standout Cardale Jones leading the way under center; and the Houston Roughnecks, who might have the league MVP in former Indianapolis Colts signal-caller P.J. Walker.
Who else has stood out during the XFL's first two weeks of action? We've got you covered right here at CBS Sports with an in-depth breakdown of all the league's statistical leaders, from the top passers to the top defensive backs, through Week 2:
Passing leaders
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Cmp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Rating
|Cardale Jones
|QB
|DC
|39/63 (61.9%)
|511
|4
|1
|102.0
P.J. Walker
QB
HOU
43/70 (61.4%)
449
7
1
107.4
|Jordan Ta'amu
|QB
|STL
|50/64 (78/1%)
|493
|4
|2
|106.6
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|SEA
|28/58 (48.3%)
|308
|4
|3
|65.8
Aaron Murray
QB
TB
16/34 (47%)
231
0
2
45.1
|Matt McGloin
|QB
|NY
|23/48 (47.9%)
|226
|1
|2
|51.2
Chad Kanoff
QB
LA
21/40 (53%)
214
1
1
66.0
Philip Nelson
QB
DAL
33/42 (79%)
209
0
1
77.5
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|TB
|16/27 (59.3%)
|154
|0
|2
|44.4
Rushing leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
Matt Jones
RB
STL
37
129
3.5
0
|De'Veon Smith
|RB
|TB
|27
|125
|4.6
|0
Jordan Ta'amu
QB
STL
17
109
6.4
0
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|RB
|DAL
|16
|105
|6.6
|2
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|TB
|22
|105
|4.7
|0
|Kenneth Farrow
|RB
|SEA
|17
|84
|4.9
|0
Elijah Hood
RB
LA
22
74
3.3
0
|Lance Dunbar
|RB
|DAL
|11
|69
|6.3
|0
Ja'Quan Gardner
RB
SEA
19
63
3.3
0
|Jhurell Pressley
|RB
|DC
|23
|63
|2.7
|0
|James Butler
|RB
|HOU
|16
|58
|3.6
|2
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|HOU
|8
|53
|6.6
|0
Quinton Flowers
QB/RB
TB
10
49
4.9
0
Darius Victor
RB
NY
12
48
4.0
0
|Trey Williams
|RB
|SEA
|11
|45
|4.1
|0
Cardale Jones
QBDan
DC
10
42
4.2
0
Receiving leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
Nelson Spruce
WR
LA
17
192
2
|Rashad Ross
|WR
|DC
|6
|147
|1
|Dan Williams
|WR
|TB
|9
|145
|0
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|HOU
|12
|130
|4
|Eli Rogers
|WR
|DC
|11
|122
|0
|Donald Parham Jr.
|TE
|DAL
|9
|116
|1
|De'Mornay Pierson-El
|WR
|STL
|13
|114
|1
|L'Damian Washington
|WR
|STL
|11
|97
|1
|Kahlil Lewis
|WR
|HOU
|9
|95
|0
|Reece Horn
|WR
|TB
|8
|93
|0
|Keenan Reynolds
|WR
|SEA
|5
|92
|1
|Alonzo Russell
|WR
|STL
|8
|91
|1
|Nick Holley
|WR
|HOU
|7
|91
|0
|Mekale McKay
|WR
|NY
|6
|88
|0
Austin Proehl
WR
SEA
6
81
2
Tackle leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Tackles
|Steven Johnson
|LB
|SEA
|18
|Marcelis Branch
|S
|TB
|17
Bunmi Rotimi
DE
NY
16
|Darius Hillary
|CB
|STL
|15
|Beniquez Brown
|LB
|HOU
|15
|Nick Temple
|LB
|SEA
|14
|Cody Brown
|S
|HOU
|13
Ben Heeney
LB
NY
12
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|12
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|HOU
|12
|Ajene Harris
|CB
|HOU
|12
|Ahmad Dixon
|S
|LA
|12
Sack leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Sacks
Wesley Sutton
S
NY
2.0
LaTroy Lewis
LB
HOU
2.0
|Anthony Johnson
|DT
|DC
|1.5
Jonathan Massaquoi
LB
DC
1.0
Shawn Oakman
DE
LA
1.0
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1.0
Carl Bradford
LB
HOU
1.0
Joey Mbu
DT
NY
1.0
|Jay Bromley
|DT
|DC
|1.0
|Cavon Walker
|DT
|NY
|1.0
|Bunmi Rotimi Jr.
|DE
|NY
|1.0
|Frank Alexander
|DE
|DAL
|1.0
|Tegray Scales
|LB
|DAL
|1.0
|Terence Garvin
|LB
|STL
|1.0
|Dexter McCoil
|S
|STL
|1.0
|Jake Payne
|DT
|STL
|1.0
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|STL
|1.0
|Will Sutton
|DT
|SEA
|0.5
|Jacquies Smith
|DT
|SEA
|0.5
|Kony Ealy
|DE
|HOU
|0.5
|Cory Crawford
|DE
|HOU
|0.5
Interception leaders
|Player
|Position
|Team
|INT
Will Hill
S
STL
1
Bryce Jones
CB
NY
1
Andrew Soroh
S
NY
1
LaDarius Wiley
S
LA
1
Deatrick Nichols
CB
HOU
1
Kaelin Burnett
LB
HOU
1
Rahim Moore
S
DC
1
|Bradley Sylve
|CB
|LA
|1
|Matt Elam
|S
|DC
|1
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|DC
|1
|Tavarus McFadden
|S
|TB
|1
|Kyle Queiro
|LB
|SEA
|1
|Marcell Frazier
|DE
|SEA
|1
