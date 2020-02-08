XFL Week 1 scores, updates, highlights: Dragons score league's first TD vs. Defenders

The NFL season is in the books, but the XFL season is just getting started, complete with eight all-new franchises kicking off their 2020 schedules on Saturday.

Revived after a nearly 20-year hiatus, Vince McMahon's spring league features a number of familiar faces, including big names from both the NFL and college football -- like former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones and former national champion Cardale Jones. It's got a bunch of new rules, including ways for teams to add three points after a touchdown. And it's officially underway, with four different matchups marking the start of a 10-week regular season -- one that will ultimately lead to the new XFL's inaugural championship in April.

Whether you're fired up or just curious about the resurrected league, CBS Sports is the place to be. We've got you covered with a detailed XFL Viewer's Guide, projected team win totals, weekly power rankings, game predictions, a breakdown of every single player in the league, plus a whole lot more. And if it's the games themselves you're interested in, you came to the right place.

Right here, throughout Saturday's openers, we'll keep you posted with updates, highlights and analysis:

XFL Week 1 scores

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m. ET (FOX, fuboTV)

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2 p.m. ET (FOX, fuboTV)

St. Louis BattleHawks at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dragons score XFL's first TD after Silvers dimes

Two-score underdogs in the nation's capital, the Seattle Dragons scored the first touchdown in the history of the revived XFL, taking a 6-3 lead on the DC Defenders late in the first quarter of Saturday's league opener. The Defenders flashed first, with ex-Ohio State standout Cardale Jones leading the game's first scoring drive after back-to-back hookups with receivers Eli Rogers and Rashard Ross.

But DC settled for a 34-yard field goal try, while Seattle got six on the board after their own quarterback stole the spotlight -- former AAF prospect Brandon Silvers firing consecutive dimes, including a deep ball to Dontez Byrd and an over-the-middle TD to Austin Proehl, to put the Dragons ahead.

XFL debuts new kickoff format

The first play of the 2020 XFL season showcased some of the league's creativity. The opening kickoff, redesigned to decrease high-speed collisions, featured the kicker lining up all by himself and the rest of the two teams essentially waiting until the kick returner catches the ball to begin moving.