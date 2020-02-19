XFL Week 3: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
We're already 20 percent of the way through the inaugural season of the revived XFL, but there's also plenty of time for teams to make up ground in the race toward the league's 2020 championship.
The DC Defenders are 2-0 atop the XFL East, but they'll be on the road against a Los Angeles Wildcats team desperate for its first win and fresh off a near-comeback in Week 2. The Seattle Dragons are coming off their own close victory, and they'll have the CenturyLink crowd behind them once again, but Landry Jones and the Dallas Renegades might be on the come-up now that they're healthier. And that's just half of Week 3's anticipated matchups.
Here's how to tune in for every single one of them this weekend:
How to watch Week 3
Game: Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: ABC
Game: Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons
Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)
TV: FOX
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)
TV: ESPN
Game: DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats
Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
-
XFL 2020: Week 3 Power Rankings
Ranking all eight XFL teams after two weeks of action
-
XFL DFS, Week 3: Picks, best lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL 2020: Key stats to know in Week 3
Important numbers to know entering Week 3 of the 2020 campaign
-
XFL stats: Leaders at QB, RB, WR, D/ST
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
-
XFL Week 2 takeaways: D.C., HOU thriving
The XFL had more bad than good in its second weekend, but the good was perhaps the best football...
-
2020 XFL standings: How teams stack up
Check back throughout the season to see where each XFL team stands heading to the playoffs
-
XFL Week 2: Sunday scores, updates
Houston improved to 2-0 behind P.J. Walker on Sunday, while Dallas found its ground game late
-
XFL Week 2 scores, updates, highlights
DC remains undefeated, while Seattle gets its first win in a low-scoring contest with Tampa...