XFL Week 3: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule

We're already 20 percent of the way through the inaugural season of the revived XFL, but there's also plenty of time for teams to make up ground in the race toward the league's 2020 championship.

The DC Defenders are 2-0 atop the XFL East, but they'll be on the road against a Los Angeles Wildcats team desperate for its first win and fresh off a near-comeback in Week 2. The Seattle Dragons are coming off their own close victory, and they'll have the CenturyLink crowd behind them once again, but Landry Jones and the Dallas Renegades might be on the come-up now that they're healthier. And that's just half of Week 3's anticipated matchups.

Here's how to tune in for every single one of them this weekend:

How to watch Week 3

Game: Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: ABC

Game: Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game: New York Guardians at St. Louis BattleHawks

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: The Dome at America's Center (St. Louis, Missouri)

TV: ESPN

Game: DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)