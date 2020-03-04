XFL Week 5: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
This week officially marks the midway point of the 2020 XFL regular season, and with each passing wave of matchups comes even more drama in the march toward the revived league's first championship.
Are the DC Defenders capable of rekindling some of their early-season magic, or is their recent dysfunction too much to overcome? Can the Dallas Renegades stay afloat now that Landry Jones is back on the sidelines? Might the Tampa Bay Vipers, once written off and incapable of big plays, confirm they're now one of the XFL's hottest offenses?
We'll find out soon enough.
Here's how to tune in for every single one of the Week 5 matchups this weekend:
How to watch Week 5
Game: Seattle Dragons at Houston Roughnecks
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: TDECU Stadium (Houston, Texas)
TV: ABC
Game: New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades
Date: Saturday, March 7
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington (Arlington, Texas)
TV: Fox
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders
Date: Sunday, March 8
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats
Date: Sunday, March 8
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)
TV: ESPN
