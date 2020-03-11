XFL Week 6: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule
Everything you need to know to catch this weekend's action
We're now halfway through the 2020 XFL regular season, which means the playoff picture will be taking shape before you know it. And Week 6's matchups could go a long way toward giving us some clarity in both divisions.
In the East, the DC Defenders, New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks are in a three-way tie for first place at 3-2, and New York will arguably face the tallest task of them all by opening the weekend slate with a game against the Houston Roughnecks, the XFL's lone undefeated contender at 5-0. Over in the West, meanwhile, the Los Angeles Wildcats will partake in a Sunday night showdown for the second straight week as they attempt to string together victories by traveling to Seattle.
Here's how to tune in for every single one of the Week 6 matchups this weekend:
How to watch Week 6
Game: Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
TV: ABC
Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers
Date: Saturday, March 14
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders
Date: Sunday, March 15
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons
Date: Sunday, March 15
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)
TV: ESPN2
-
Week 6 XFL DFS lineups, strategy, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL Midseason: Look back, look ahead
With the XFL season halfway done, let's check in on the biggest stories and remaining questions
-
XFL Week 6 Power Rankings: DC rebounds
Houston, meanwhile, remains atop the pecking order after its fifth straight win
-
XFL 2020: Five numbers to know in Week 6
Key statistics to note heading into the XFL's sixth week of action
-
XFL stats: Leaders at QB, RB, WR, D/ST
A complete rundown of the leaders at each statistical category across the XFL
-
XFL Midseason Awards: MVPs and more
Let's take a look at the best of the best halfway through the first XFL season
-
XFL Week 5: Sunday scores, updates
Relive all this week's XFL action as the season hits the halfway mark
-
XFL Week 5 scores: Houston moves to 5-0
Saturday's XFL action saw Houston overcome an early deficit, while New York took care of business...