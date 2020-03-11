XFL Week 6: How to watch all four games, streaming info, TV channel, full weekend schedule

We're now halfway through the 2020 XFL regular season, which means the playoff picture will be taking shape before you know it. And Week 6's matchups could go a long way toward giving us some clarity in both divisions.

In the East, the DC Defenders, New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks are in a three-way tie for first place at 3-2, and New York will arguably face the tallest task of them all by opening the weekend slate with a game against the Houston Roughnecks, the XFL's lone undefeated contender at 5-0. Over in the West, meanwhile, the Los Angeles Wildcats will partake in a Sunday night showdown for the second straight week as they attempt to string together victories by traveling to Seattle.

Here's how to tune in for every single one of the Week 6 matchups this weekend:

How to watch Week 6

Game: Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

TV: ABC

Game: St. Louis BattleHawks at Tampa Bay Vipers

Date: Saturday, March 14

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game: Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game: Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: ESPN2