The XFL has reached the second half of its regular season and some clear separation between teams is becoming clear.

On Saturday, the Seattle Sea Dragons and St. Louis BattleHawks each improved to 4-2 behind two of the league's better quarterbacks, as the BattleHawks' A.J. McCarron and Sea Dragons' Ben DiNucci threw five touchdown passes between them. Their wins came at the expense of the Orlando Guardians and Vegas Vipers, who fell to a combined 1-11.

The Week 6 action continues on Sunday with the Arlington Renegades also shooting for a 4-2 start when they play host to the San Antonio Brahmas. Then on Monday night perhaps the biggest game of the XFL season so far kicks off, when the 5-0 D.C. Defenders take on the 4-1 Houston Roughnecks (here's a look at the season schedule, scores and standings)

We'll break down all the action below, starting with a look at the Week 6 scores and matchups.

Saturday

Seattle Sea Dragons 26, Orlando Guardians 19

St. Louis BattleHawks 29, Vegas Vipers 6

Sunday

San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades, 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Monday

Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, 7 p.m. ET | FX

Saturday games

Sea Dragons roll off fourth straight victory

After losing their first two games by a combined six points, the Seattle Sea Dragons have won four in a row. Fresh off an upset of the previously unbeaten Houston a week ago, the Sea Dragons bounced back from a halftime deficit on Saturday to beat the Orlando Guardians, 26-19.

Seattle entered the game with the XFL's top passing attack, and quarterback Ben DINucci threw two more TD passes in Week 6. That was despite Josh Gordon not having a catch. The former NFL receiving leader got off to a fast start in the XFL, but Gordon now has only two catches for 15 yards in the past two games combined. Blake Jackson led Seattle in receiving with six catches for 79 yards, including this 20-yard touchdown in the second half.

DiNucci went 18 for 35 for 177 yards, and he was also Seattle's rushing leader (43 yards). The Sea Dragons' running backs managed just 35 yards combined.

Orlando remains the XFL's only winless team despite a strong first half on Saturday. The Guardians went with Quinten Dormady at quarterback after using multiple QBs in previous games this season, including Paxton Lynch, who didn't play in this one. Dormady went 22 of 44 for 243 yards without a touchdown or interception.

The Sea Dragons will try to make it five wins in a row on Friday night when they visit the Renegades in Arllington.

McCarron nearly flawless for BattleHawks

A.J. McCarron threw three touchdown passes -- two of them to Darrius Shepherd -- as St. Louis cruised past the Vipers, 29-6, on Saturday night.

The BattleHawks improved to 4-2, with both of those losses coming against the D.C. Defenders, the XFL's only unbeaten team. McCarron went 23 of 29 for 236 yards and no interceptions along with the three TDs.

The St. Louis defense picked off Vipers quarterback Luis Perez twice. Perez (99 yards passing) and Brett Hundley (120 yards, 1 TD) split QB duties for Vegas, which fell to 1-5.