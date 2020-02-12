XFL wide receiver Kahlil Lewis explains why he puked on the field right before a play
The Houston Roughnecks wide out set the record straight
The inaugural XFL season is already providing us with fast-paced play, wild fans and chaos on the sidelines. If you tuned in over the weekend you know what I'm talking about, and you may have just caught one of the more unpleasant moments when a player threw up right before a snap.
Kahlil Lewis, a Houston Roughnecks wide receiver, had a tough moment before a one-point conversion. As the offense lined up after their first touchdown against the L.A. Wildcats, Lewis threw up all over the line of scrimmage. It was not the prettiest sight and would definitely cause me to watch where I was stepping on the field as a player. (I would also not recommend watching the upchuck if you are currently eating.)
Lewis explained what lead to this very unfortunate moment:
"Oh, my gosh, everybody keeps hitting me up about that. I ran down the field when Cam (Phillips) scored and I was screaming. I caught myself screaming too hard. I was like, 'Oh, calm down,' but it was already coming back up," he said. "So I was just trying to hold it in. That's why it all came out at once."
He didn't drink too much the night before, or eat something nasty beforehand, he threw up because well, he was just really happy to be there. Plus he chugged too much Gatorade before the play.
Another lesson: Ease up on the Gatorade.
"I was just too excited. I was screaming, and I had just chugged a whole Gatorade. It came up," Lewis said. "That is all. It wasn't nerves. None of that, out of shape. Nothing everybody's been coming to me with; it's none of that at all."
The Roughnecks went on to win, 37-17, over the Wildcats, so hopefully the excitement and celebrations after the win didn't cause a part two of VomitGate.
Lewis of course got some flack from his teammates for his inability to hold down the beverage.
Teammate Sammie Coates said it was, "the most disgusting thing I've ever seen."
"It was pretty funny, though," he added. "I looked down the sidelines and I just see a whole lot of orange come out of his mouth. It was bad... We've made fun of him for a couple days now."
Well, know we know what flavor Gatorade it was that Lewis chugged right before.
-
Week 1 XFL handle a 'pleasant surprise'
The XFL has embraced betting and the early returns show fans are too
-
XFL DFS, Week 2: Picks, advice, strategy
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
XFL Week 2: How to watch all four games
All the information you need to catch this weekend's round of XFL action
-
XFL names location of 2020 championship
The world now knows where the XFL champion will hoist their trophy in 2020
-
Finalists for XFL's Star of the Week
Who will take home the first official XFL Star of the Week award?
-
XFL 2020: Rosters for all eight teams
Find where your favorite former college and NFL players have landed with a look at every XFL...
-
XFL Week 1: Sunday scores, updates
The second day of the XFL's opening weekend is here, so keep coming back for updates on all...