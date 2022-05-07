Canelo Alvarez returns on Saturday night in Las Vegas as he continues to move up in weight to dare to be great. The Mexican superstar is set to take on WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in his second sojourn to 175 pounds in pursuit of greatness. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Alvarez continues to test himself against the top champions in weight classes well above his natural weight. He unified all four belts at 168 pounds last fall when he stopped Caleb Plant after also finishing two of the other three titleholders in the division. He also previously held titles at junior middleweight and middleweight.

But he returns to the light heavyweight division where he previously stopped Sergey Kovalev in 2019 to claim a title when he takes on the WBA champ in Bivol on Saturday night. Bivol boasts an undefeated record at 19-0 with 11 knockouts on his resume. He has impressive victories over current titleholders Joe Smith Jr. and Jean Pascal as well as Isaac Chimbela.

Three more bouts fill out the undercard inside the T-Mobile Arena. Zhilei Zhang and Scott Alexander are set for a heavyweight clash after Filip Hrgovic was forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Zhang. Montana Love is set to return at junior welterweight when he takes on Gabriel Valenzuela. And welterweights Shakhram Giyasov and Christian Gomez are set to scrap it out.

Below is all the latest information for the light heavyweight showdown and how you can watch the action set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Plus, the latest fight card news and rumors with the latest odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Canelo vs. Bivol fight card, odds

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez -550 vs. Dmitry Bivol (c) +400, WBA light heavyweight championship

Zhilei Zhang -1500 vs. Scott Alexander +800, heavyweights

Montana Love -700 vs. Gabriel Valenzuela +500, junior welterweights

Shakhram Giyasov -340 vs. Christian Gomez +270, welterweights

Marc Castro -4000 vs. Pedro Vincente +1500, lightweights

Canelo vs. Bivol info

Date: May 7

May 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $59.99

