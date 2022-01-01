LAD

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits early 39m ago

Taylor left Monday's game against the Pirates due to an apparent left knee injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Taylor fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat in the top of the sixth inning, and while he was able to finish the at-bat, he was pulled in the bottom half of the frame. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team reveals more on the injury.