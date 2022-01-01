Top Headlines
Basketball
Sunday stars and Monday DFS best bet
Baseball
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Baseball
Week 6 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Baseball
Week 6 Preview: Sleeper pitchers
Player News
-
Chris Taylor LAD LF
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Exits early39m ago
Taylor left Monday's game against the Pirates due to an apparent left knee injury, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Taylor fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat in the top of the sixth inning, and while he was able to finish the at-bat, he was pulled in the bottom half of the frame. He'll be considered day-to-day until the team reveals more on the injury.
-
Joe Dunand MIA 3B
Marlins' Joe Dunand: Headed to Triple-A1h ago
Dunand was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Dunand fared well in his one game with the big-league club, hitting a homer a double in his debut Saturday against San Diego. Dylan Floro (shoulder) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.
-
Dylan Floro MIA RP
Marlins' Dylan Floro: Back from IL1h ago
Floro (shoulder) has been activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against Arizona, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Floro is ready for his 2022 regular-season debut after missing time with right shoulder tendinitis. He should immediately step into a high-leverage role within Miami's bullpen after cruising to a 2.81 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 15 saves a year ago.
-
Wade Miley CHC SP
Cubs' Wade Miley: Tapped for Tuesday start1h ago
Miley (elbow) will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miley looked solid in Thursday's rehab start at Triple-A, and the team has since decided that he's ready to return from the injured list. He's set for his first start of the 2022 campaign after missing time with left elbow inflammation.
-
Adrian Sampson CHC RP
Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Optioned to Triple-A2h ago
Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sampson spent just a single day on the major-league roster, allowing two unearned runs in one inning of relief Sunday against the Dodgers. He'll head back to the minors as Frank Schwindel returns to the major-league roster.
-
David Robertson CHC RP
Cubs' David Robertson: Hits injured list2h ago
Robertson was placed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
In addition to not specifying why Robertson was out, the Cubs also didn't specify which injured list he'd landed on, which fits the pattern teams have used when a player lands on the COVID-19 injured list. It's unclear whether or not Robertson has tested positive for the virus himself. Rowan Wick and Mychal Givens look like the top option for saves in his absence.
-
Ledarius Mack CHI DE
Ledarius Mack: Let go Monday27m ago
Mack (undisclosed) was waived by the Bears on Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.
Mack made his NFL debut in 2021, appearing in three games for the Bears while recording three tackles. Since Mack was waived with an injury designation, he'll revert to IR once he clears waivers.
-
Sony Michel LAR RB
Dolphins' Sony Michel: Inks deal with Miami1h ago
Michel signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran running back will bring depth to a backfield that already includes Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Michel appeared in 17 games a season ago with the Rams, rushing for 845 yards and four scores while hauling in 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
-
D.J. Montgomery NYJ WR
D.J. Montgomery: Let go by Jets1h ago
Montgomery was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Montgomery joined the Jets in August 2020 upon being waived by the Browns. After spending that season on the practice squad, Montgomery made his NFL debut in 2021, appearing in three games and catching three passes on six targets for 36 yards. The former Austin Peay product now will look to earn a shot elsewhere for the upcoming season.
-
Brandon Dillon NYJ TE
Brandon Dillon: Gets cut Tuesday1h ago
Dillon was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Dillon re-upped with the Jets in January on a reserve/future contract after joining the squad in December, which followed his departure from the Vikings. The 25-year-old had spent the better part of the last three seasons with Minnesota, appearing in a total of four games and earning one reception on one target for six yards in that time span.
-
Landon Lenoir CHI WR
Landon Lenoir: Gets cut Monday2h ago
Lenoir was waived by the Bears on Monday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
Lenoir had just signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent last Friday. The former Southern Illinois product played in 13 games last season for the school, catching 61 passes for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll now look to earn a shot with another NFL franchise.
-
Justin March-Lillard LV LB
Justin March-Lillard: Gets cut Monday4h ago
March-Lillard was released by the Raiders on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
March-Lillard signed with the Raiders in January but has been let go in favor of the signing of fellow linebacker Kenny Young. March-Lillard spent time with the Titans, 49ers and Saints last season, appearing in a total of two games. The six-year veteran previously had a three-year stretch from 2018 to 2020 with the Cowboys where he was a regular contributor on special teams. He'll now look to earn a spot elsewhere for next season.
-
Tyus Jones MEM PG
Grizzlies' Tyus Jones: Starting in Morant's place27m ago
Jones will start Monday's Game 5 against the Warriors, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Jones gets the nod in place of Ja Morant, who is out Monday due to knee soreness. The Duke product is averaging 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals through nine postseason contests.
-
Ja Morant MEM PG
Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Officially out30m ago
Morant (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 5 against Golden State, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Morant was trending in this direction all day after failing to take part in shootaround, and the team has made it official that he won't go Monday evening. Look for Tyus Jones to draw the start in Morant's absence.
-
Khris Middleton MIL SF
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Progresses to light contact36m ago
According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time, and he has already been ruled out for Milwaukee's current series against the Celtics.
-
Torrey Craig PHO SF
Suns' Torrey Craig: Likely to return in Game 51h ago
Craig (elbow) is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against Dallas, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Craig has missed the last two contests due to a bruised right elbow, but he's on track to return Tuesday evening. He logged just three minutes in each of the first two games of the series.
-
Grant Williams BOS PF
Celtics' Grant Williams: Enters starting five2h ago
Williams will start Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
With Robert Williams out of the mix due to knee soreness, Williams will draw his first start of the postseason. He's averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks through his first three games of the series against the Bucks.
-
Robert Williams III BOS C
Celtics' Robert Williams: Ruled out for Game 4 with sore knee3h ago
Williams (knee) will not play in Monday's Game 4 against Milwaukee due to soreness in his left knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Williams has taken some hits throughout the series, but coming out of Game 3 his head was the primary concern after he appeared to hit it on the floor during a defensive position in the third quarter. As it turns out, Williams is battling discomfort in his left knee -- the same one on which he underwent surgery in late-March to address a torn meniscus. After missing roughly three weeks, Williams returned to action midway through the Celtics' first-round series against the Nets and had played in five straight games entering Monday night. The big man finished Game 3 on Saturday with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 23 minutes. In Williams' absence, Grant Williams will move into the starting lineup alongside Al Horford for Game 4.
-
Louis Domingue PIT G
Penguins' Louis Domingue: Tending twine Monday2h ago
Domingue will start Game 4 at home against the Rangers on Monday.
Domingue is 1-1-0 over his last two starts while stopping 67 of 76 shots. The 30-year-old has posted a .903 save percentage in three appearances this postseason. Until Tristan Jarry (foot) is able to return, Domingue should handle the goaltending duties.
-
Ryan Lindgren NYR D
Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Unavailable Monday3h ago
Lindgren (lower body) will not play Monday against the Penguins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lindgren didn't take warmups so it appears he wasn't really close to returning Monday. He's now missed three straight games and his next chance to suit up will be Game 5 on Wednesday.
-
Sam Montembeault MON G
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Undergoes wrist procedure3h ago
Montembeault underwent surgery on his wrist Friday. He's expected to be ready for training camp.
Montembeault made his final appearance of the season on April 24 and stopped 24 shots in a victory over the Rangers. The wrist injury was likely a lingering issue throughout the season but the 25-year-old should be ready to go for training camp in September. He posted a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 38 NHL games last season.
-
Igor Shesterkin NYR G
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Back in net Monday5h ago
Shesterkin will patrol the crease on the road against Pittsburgh for Game 4 on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
After a pair of fantastic outings to start the series in which Shesterkin stopped 118 of 124 shots (.952 save percentage) in the first two contests, the netminder was given the hook in Game 3 after conceding four goals on 15 shots. Despite the tough outing, the 26-year-old Russian appears to be the preferred option between the pipes, though Alexandar Georgiev could be in the mix if Shesterkin gets pulled again.
-
Dysin Mayo ARI D
Coyotes' Dysin Mayo: Playing for Team Canada6h ago
Mayo (upper body) will link up with Team Canada for the 2022 IIHF World Championship, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports Monday.
Mayo -- who missed the final six games of the NHL regular season due to his upper-body issue -- appears to be all set to compete in the upcoming international tournament after a rookie campaign in which the 25-year-old blueliner registered four goals, eight helpers and 129 hits while averaging 20:55 of ice time. Looking ahead to next year, Mayo should be a full-time NHL player but may struggle to produce north of 20 points, limiting his fantasy value.
-
Jaycob Megna SJ D
Sharks' Jaycob Megna: Inks two-year pact7h ago
Megna secured a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Sharks on Monday.
Megna played in 44 games for the Sharks this season, a new career high, in which he garnered two goals, six helpers and 71 hits while averaging 19:07 of ice time. While the 29-year-old blueliner could earn himself a permanent spot in the lineup during training camp, he offers limited offensive upside and therefore shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value, at best, heading into next season.