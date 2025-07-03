Last Game
- T-Mobile Arena
Schedule
|Postseason
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
|vs
Top Golden Knights News
-
Golden Knights' Jeremy Davies: Signs with Vegas
Davies signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Davies hasn't made a regular-season appearance in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign, but he'll compete for a role with the Golden Knights ahead of this season. He made 72 regular-season appearances with AHL Belleville last year, logging 11 goals, 37 assists and 44 PIM.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Kaedan Korczak: Re-ups with club
Korczak inked a four-year, $13 million contract extension with Vegas on Wednesday.
While a significant bump in pay, Korczak's extension will still land him as the fifth highest-paid defenseman on the Golden Knights -- though Alex Pietrangelo's (hip) contract will be placed on LTIR. The 24-year-old Korcazk certainly isn't being paid for his offensive upside, having generated 10 points in 40 regular-season tilts last season. Still, if he can force his way into the NHL roster full-time, that pace would have him reaching the 20-point threshold in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Cole Reinhardt: Headed to Sin City
Reinhardt has signed a two-year contract with the Golden Knights, the team announced Tuesday.
Reinhardt spent most of the last campaign with AHL Belleville, picking up 14 goals and 18 assists in 45 regular-season outings, but he also appeared in 17 regular-season games at the NHL level with the Senators. The Golden Knights' lineup is already pretty filled out and will be tough to crack, so he will likely have to start his stint in the organization at the minor-league level.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Jaycob Megna: Signs two-year deal
Megna inked a two-year, $1.6 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
Megna featured in just eight regular-season contests for the Panthers this past year in which he failed to register a point. The 32-year-old blueliner figures to be a depth piece for Vegas, which will probably result in him playing limited minutes or even spending time in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Returns to Vegas
Coghlan signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Coghlan appeared in six regular-season games with Winnipeg last season, but he spent much of the year with AHL Manitoba, generating 12 goals and 28 points across 36 contests. Having spent two campaigns with Vegas earlier in his career, he could compete for a third-pairing role with the club in 2025-26, but he'll probably have to contend with Kaedan Korczak for playing time.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Playing future up in the air
Pietrangelo will be stepping away from the game of hockey indefinitely to recover from serious hip injuries, the team announced Monday.
Pietrangelo has enjoyed a wonderful career up to this point, playing over 1,000 games in the NHL and winning two Stanley Cup championships, but his future is very much up in the air after the news of his injuries. At minimum, he'll likely miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return at all moving forward. If this is it for the 35-year-old, he'll finish his career with 148 goals and 489 assists with a plus-123 rating in 1,087 career regular-season games, and he added 80 points in 149 playoff contests. He currently has two years remaining on his contract that carries an $8.8 million cap hit per season.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Headed to Sin City
Marner agreed to terms on an eight-year, $96 million contract with Toronto before being traded to Vegas in exchange for Nicolas Roy on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Marner was expected to be the biggest free agent available when the market opened Tuesday but instead was able to work out a sign-and-trade deal that sees him heading to Vegas. Since he technically signed with Toronto, Marner was able to cash in on an eighth year, tying him to his new club long term. With the Knights, Marner should immediately jump into a top-line role playing alongside Jack Eichel in addition to manning the No. 1 power-play unit.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Colton Sissons: Dealt away from Nashville
Sissons (lower body) and Jeremy Lauzon (lower body) were obtained by the Golden Knights from the Predators on Sunday in exchange for Nicolas Hague and a conditional 2027 third-round draft pick, per Darren Dreger of TSN.
Sissons missed the last nine games of 2024-25 after banking seven goals, 21 points and 100 hits over 72 games with the Predators. With this move west, Sissons could unseat Cole Schwindt for the fourth-line center role, but the former may find it difficult to move up the depth chart, as Vegas has a deep top nine. Sissons will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign, so he should have plenty of motivation to prove his worth to his new club. Nashville agreed to retain 50 percent of Sissons' salary.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Jeremy Lauzon: Acquired by Vegas on Sunday
The Golden Knights traded for Lauzon (lower body) and Colton Sissons (lower body) from the Predators on Sunday in exchange for Nicolas Hague and a conditional 2027 third-round selection, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Lauzon missed the last 44 games of the season in 2024-25 due to his lower-body injury, but Vegas trading for him could signal that the 28-year-old blueliner will be ready for the 2025-26 campaign. In his 28 appearances with the Preds, Lauzon notched just one assist, 37 PIM, 127 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old is only two years removed from recording 388 hits, so he should provide a physical presence in a bottom-four role with Vegas when he's healthy. The Quebec native will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Mateo Nobert: Grabbed by Vegas in Round 3
Nobert was the 85th overall pick by Vegas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Playing for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL, Nobert saw his offensive numbers take a huge jump in 2024-25. He posted 28 goals and 67 points in 57 regular-season games after managing just 12 goals and 26 points in 62 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Nobert is a very good passer and an asset with the man advantage. With an August birthday, he's also one of the draft's younger players. Nobert adds some depth to a Vegas prospect pool that has quickly thinned out over the past year-plus.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Jakob Ihs Wozniak: Vegas ends slide in Round 2
Ihs Wozniak was the 55th overall pick by Vegas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Ihs Wozniak has been on the prospect map for a while now, representing his native Sweden in numerous international tournaments. He spent most of this past campaign with Lulea's junior team and dominated to the tune of 23 goals and 57 points in 40 regular-season games. He was less impressive (one goal and two points) in 13 regular-season appearances with the big club in the SHL. Ihs Wozniak has excellent size at 6-foot-2, but he has average skills across the board. His game lacks a dynamic element, and there are consistency issues to work through here. The hope for Vegas is that Ihs Wozniak can eventually develop into a versatile, do-it-all bottom-six option at some point down the road.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Brandon Saad: Re-ups with Vegas
Saad (lower body) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Golden Knights on Friday, per PuckPedia.
Saad signed with the Golden Knights after his contract with the Blues was terminated in January. It was a good fit for the player and team, as the 32-year-old put up 14 points over 29 regular-season games with Vegas after the signing. He'll stick around for another year on a fairly team-friendly deal, and he'll be expected to fill a middle-six role with a chance for power-play time.... See More ... See Less
-
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Inks one-year contract
Smith signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Smith's new deal includes a no-trade clause, which was probably of particular importance in this case because Vegas traded Smith in June 2023, though the Golden Knights then reacquired him during the 2024-25 campaign. He had 13 goals and 40 points in 79 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Vegas in 2024-25. The 34-year-old, who is taking a pay cut compared to his expiring three-year, $15 million contract, should provide solid value relative to his new cap hit while serving primarily on the third line.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.31
(5th)
|
2.59
(3rd)
|
28.3
(2nd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Stone RW Mark Stone RW
|Upper Body
|A. Pietrangelo D Alex Pietrangelo D
|Hip
|B. Saad LW Brandon Saad LW
|Lower Body
|C. Sissons C Colton Sissons C
|Lower Body