-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Re-evaluated in 12 weeks
Jackson underwent successful surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot, the Grizzlies announced Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are scheduled to re-evaluate Jackson in 12 weeks, and it's worth noting that this injury historically takes about this much time to heal after surgery. Fortunately for Memphis, this means Jackson could potentially be cleared in time for Opening Night. Right before his injury occurred, Jackson and the Grizzlies agreed to terms on a five-year, $240 million contract extension.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: To undergo toe procedure
Jackson sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot during a recent live basketball run and will undergo a procedure to repair it.
Jackson is expected to make a full recovery, and the Grizzlies will provide a timetable for his return following the procedure. The star big man recently agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract extension and is coming off his second career All-Star selection. During the 2024-25 campaign, Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances.... See More ... See Less
-
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Signing with Memphis
Jerome agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old point guard will head to Memphis, where he's expected to back up Ja Morant (hip). Jerome had a breakout season in 2024-25, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per contest in 70 regular-season appearances (three starts) with Cleveland.... See More ... See Less
-
Grizzlies' Cam Spencer: Signing two-year deal with MEM
Spencer agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Spencer appeared in 25 regular-season games during his rookie season in 2024-25, averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while making 35.8 percent of his treys. However, he proved to be too good for the G League while delivering 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals per game for the Memphis Hustle in eight contests. After showing flashes of being a two-way contributor, the Grizzlies have rewarded him with a two-year deal that's fully guaranteed. Spencer should see minutes off the bench with the Grizzlies, but he's not expected to be a major contributor in fantasy.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Expected to sign new extension
Jackson is expected to agree to a five-year, $240 million contract extension with the Grizzlies, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Monday.
Jackson will remain in Memphis on a long-term deal after signing a maximum renegotiation-and-extension. The two-time All-Star is coming off another productive year in 2024-25, during which he averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances. He also recorded shooting splits of 48.8/37.5/78.1.... See More ... See Less
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Signs three-year deal with MEM
Aldama agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Grizzlies on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Aldama was slated to hit the open market as a restricted free agent, but the Grizzlies wasted no time locking in the standout forward for multiple seasons. The 24-year-old appeared in 65 regular-season games in 2024-25, averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 48/37/69 shooting splits across 25.5 minutes. With Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson expected to start at the forward positions, Aldama should be one of the first players off the bench in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
Grizzlies' Santi Aldama: Receives qualifying offer
The Grizzlies tendered Aldama a one-year, $5.94 million qualifying offer Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Aldama will be a restricted free agent as a result. The versatile forward is coming off the best season of his career, having averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.5 minutes per game across 65 regular-season appearances, including 16 starts, during the 2024-25 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
121.7
(2nd)
|
116.9
(24th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Jackson Jr. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. PF
|Toe
|J. Morant PG Ja Morant PG
|Hip
|Z. Edey C Zach Edey C
|Ankle
|J. Wells SF Jaylen Wells SF
|Wrist
|B. Clarke C Brandon Clarke C
|Knee