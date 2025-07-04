Jackson sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot during a recent live basketball run and will undergo a procedure to repair it.

Jackson is expected to make a full recovery, and the Grizzlies will provide a timetable for his return following the procedure. The star big man recently agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract extension and is coming off his second career All-Star selection. During the 2024-25 campaign, Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals across 29.8 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances.