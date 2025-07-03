Last Game
Top Red Wings News
-
Red Wings' Mason Appleton: Signs two-year contract
Appleton signed a two-year, $5.8 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday, according to PuckPedia.
Appleton had 10 goals, 22 points, 22 PIM, 107 shots, 76 hits and 29 blocks across 71 regular-season appearances with the Jets in 2024-25. The 29-year-old is likely to serve primarily on Detroit's third line.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: Agrees to two-year contract
Soderblom signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.
Soderblom was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The 23-year-old had four goals, 11 points, six PIM and 43 hits in 26 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. He also recorded five goals, 17 points and 29 PIM in 38 regular-season outings with AHL Grand Rapids. He's got a great chance of starting the upcoming season as part of Detroit's bottom six.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' John Leonard: Headed for Motor City
Leonard penned a one-year, $775,000 contract with Detroit on Tuesday.
Leonard played the 2024-25 season while on a minor-league deal with AHL Charlotte, racking up 36 goals and 25 assists in 72 regular-season games for the Checkers. Selected by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, the New Jersey native will look to get back to the NHL for the first time since 2023-24 when he played in six games for the Coyotes.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Staying in Eastern Conference
Van Riemsdyk signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Van Riemsdyk had 16 goals and 36 points across 71 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25, converting at a career-high 18.8 percent rate on 85 shots on goal. That number is due to come back down, but he should provide meaningful depth for a Detroit club that is attempting to make its way back into the postseason for the first time since 2016. This coming season will be van Riemsdyk's 17th NHL campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Signs with Detroit
Bernard-Docker signed a one-year, $875,000 with the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Bernard-Docker wasn't tendered a qualifying offer from the Sabres on Monday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The right-shot defenseman supplied two goals and eight points over 40 regular-season contests between Ottawa and Buffalo in 2024-25. The 25-year-old will likely have to compete with Justin Holl and Ian Mitchell for a spot on the third pairing in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Ian Mitchell: Inks one-year deal
Mitchell signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Mitchell logged one assist and a minus-2 rating over 15 outings with Boston in 2024-25, and he also notched four goals, 27 points and a plus-11 rating with AHL Providence. The 2017 second-round selection by Chicago will compete for a depth role on Detroit's blue line this coming season.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Patrick Kane: Staying in Motor City
Kane signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Red Wings on Monday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
Kane can earn up to $7 million next season if he attains his performance bonuses. The three-time Stanley Cup champion generated 21 goals and 59 points while averaging 17:59 of ice time over 72 games in 2024-25. Kane will continue to fill a top-six role while receiving time with the man advantage next season, and he'll be a big factor in helping Detroit attempt to snap its nine-year postseason drought.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Jonatan Berggren: Pens one-year deal
Berggren signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract with Detroit on Monday.
Berggren once again fell short of the 30-point threshold this season, garnering just 24 points in 75 contests. If the 24-year-old winger can play a full 82-game campaign, he should be capable of crossing that threshold -- especially if Detroit can put together a stronger supporting cast in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Albert Johansson: Inks two-year contract
Johansson signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract with Detroit on Monday.
Johansson compiled three goals, nine points, 48 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and 70 hits across 61 regular-season appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. The 24-year-old defender should receive a chance to lock down a regular role in the lineup in 2025-26, which could lead to him topping 100 blocks.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Michal Svrcek: Round 4 pick for Motor City
Svrcek was the 119th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Although born in Slovakia, Svrcek has spent the past three seasons playing for the Brynas organization in Sweden. He was exactly a point-per-game player (14 goals and 30 points in 30 regular-season outings) for their junior club in 2024-25 and didn't look out of place in a 17-game trial (one goal and three points) with the big club. Svrcek is very explosive and tends to be hyper-aggressive on the forecheck. He plays with a ton of pace and had a strong showing for his home country at the recently completed World U18 Championship. Svrcek can overhandle the puck at times, but he's a legitimately talented offensive player with a chance to make it in the NHL with some proper development over the next handful of years.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Michal Pradel: Massive goalie joins Detroit
Pradel was the 75th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Pradel was a solid choice by Detroit at this stage of the draft. Checking in at a massive 6-foot-5 and weighing 200 pounds, the 18-year-old netminder spent the 2024-25 regular season with Slovakian junior teams and Tri-City of the USHL. He shined at the World U18 Championship, posting a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage in seven games. Pradel is a name to track over the next few seasons.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' John Gibson: Motown bound in trade
Detroit obtained Gibson (lower body) from Anaheim on Saturday in exchange for Petr Mrazek, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round selection in 2026.
Gibson has dealt with injuries while losing playing time to Lukas Dostal in recent seasons. In 2024-25, the 31-year-old Gibson went 11-11-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .912 save percentage, but he has struggled mightily since 2019-20 as the Ducks went through a rebuild. Detroit is banking on him being able to bounce back in a different environment. Cam Talbot, who is 37, is signed for one more season at $2.5 million. Gibson should enter the 2025-26 campaign as Detroit's No. 1 netminder.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Eddie Genborg: Round 2 pick of Detroit
Genborg was the 44th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Genborg split the campaign between Linkoping in the SHL and their junior club. He predictably shone (19 goals and 34 points in 28 regular-season appearances) at the lower level. However, he received minimal ice time and struggled to produce (two goals in 28 regular-season outings) in Sweden's highest division. Genborg has represented his country in multiple international tournaments, although his playing time has seemingly always been limited because of the higher-rated prospects in his age group. Genborg lacks ideal speed, but he plays hard and possesses at least average offensive abilities. He could be a late bloomer once he settles into a meaningful role for both club and country.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Carter Bear: Selected 13th overall at draft
Bear was the 13th overall pick by Detroit in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Bear is a buzzsaw winger whose draft season came to an abrupt halt in March when he suffered a lacerated Achilles. And while those injuries are notoriously long rehabs, Bear is young and should have no issues bouncing back. His offense exploded in 2024-25 with a whopping 40 goals (82 points) in just 56 games. He goes through people to get to the net, even as an undersized player. Bear will be a taller Brendan Gallagher-type -- an irritating 60-point, top-six winger who can and will play in all situations. And he should be a fan fave in Detroit.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' William Lagesson: Re-ups with club
Lagesson agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Detroit on Friday.
Lagesson saw action in just seven NHL games last year in which he generated one assist while averaging 14:34 of ice time. In the minors, the 29-year-old defenseman wasn't significantly more productive, generating just nine points in 23 outings. Even with a new deal in hand, Lagesson probably shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of offensive upside, limiting him to mid-range fantasy value at best.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Antti Tuomisto: Pens one-year deal
Tuomisto agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Thursday.
Tuomisto made 67 regular-season appearances for AHL Grand Rapids last season in which he generated three goals and 24 assists. Selected by the Wings in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut and doesn't appear to be close to becoming an NHL player any time soon.... See More ... See Less
-
Red Wings' Michal Postava: Inks entry-level deal
Postava signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Postava will get his first NHL contract at 23 years old after spending all of his career to date in his native Czechia. He posted a 23-18-0 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .921 save percentage over 42 regular-season games before adding a 10-7-0 record, 1.97 GAA and .940 save percentage in 17 playoff contests with HC Kometa Brno of the Czech League in 2024-25. Postava will face an uphill battle to get NHL action in 2025-26, as the Red Wings already have Petr Mrazek and Cam Talbot in the NHL, as well as top prospect goalie Sebastian Cossa in wait at AHL Grand Rapids.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.84
(23rd)
|
3.12
(22nd)
|
27.0
(5th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Gibson G John Gibson G
|Lower Body
|C. Mazur LW Carter Mazur LW
|Upper Body
|A. Copp C Andrew Copp C
|Pectoral