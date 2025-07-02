Skip to Main Content
Overall 8-10 • EAST 4th

Washington Mystics

Washington Mystics
  • Overall
    8-10
  • EAST
    4th
Washington Mystics
Last Game
Thu, Jul 3
@ Minnesota Lynx
  • Target Center
75
Final
92
Team W-L L10 STRK
NYL
 12-5 5-5 W1
ATL
 11-7 6-4 L1
WAS
 8-10 5-5 L2
IND
 9-8 6-4 W2
CHI
 5-11 3-7 W1
CT
 2-15 1-9 L9
Regular season
vs
DAL
Sun, Jun 22
W 91-88 / OT
vs
MIN
Tue, Jun 24
W 68-64
@
LVA
Thu, Jun 26
W 94-83
@
DAL
Sat, Jun 28
L 79-71
@
MIN
Thu, Jul 3
L 92-75
vs
CHI
Tue, Jul 8
11:30 am
vs
LVA
Thu, Jul 10
7:30 pm
AMZN
@
SEA
Sun, Jul 13
6:00 pm
@
LAS
Tue, Jul 15
10:00 pm
vs
LAS
Tue, Jul 22
7:30 pm
ESP3
  Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Lynx Bounce Back, Improve To 9-0 At Home

  Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Highlights: Mystics at Lynx (7/3)

  Image thumbnail
    0:36

    WNBA Player Power Rankings: No. 1 Shakira Austin (Mystics)

  Image thumbnail
    3:07

    WNBA Saturday Preview: Mystics at Wings

  Image thumbnail
    0:17

    WNBA Highlights: Lynx at Mystics (6/24)

  Image thumbnail
    7:29

    WNBA Recap: Boston, Mitchell Power Fever To Win (6/24)

  Image thumbnail
    0:41

    WNBA Player Power Rankings: No. 2 Brittney Sykes (Mystics)

  Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Sonia Citron 1-On-1 Interview With Terrika Foster Brasby

  Image thumbnail
    0:46

    WNBA Draft Preview: Washington Mystics hold 3 picks in 1st round

  Image thumbnail
    0:27

    WNBA Mock Draft: No. 6 Shyanne Sellers (Mystics)

  Image thumbnail
    0:42

    WNBA Mock Draft: No. 3 Sonia Citron (Mystics)

  Image thumbnail
    0:26

    Highlights: Sparks at Liberty (7/3)

  Image thumbnail
    0:20

    Highlights: Storm at Dream (7/3)

  Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Highlights: Mercury at Wings (7/3)

  Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Clark-Less Fever Stay Hot, Rout Aces

  Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Liberty Host Storm Sunday On CBS

  Image thumbnail
    0:52

    Aces Continue Up-And-Down Play, Fall To 8-9

  Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Highlights: Aces at Fever (7/3)

Top Mystics News

Team Statistical Rankings

PTS/G OPP PTS/G
Team 78.9 80.7

Injuries

Not available

Mystics Tickets

vs
CHI
Tue, Jul 8 @ 11:30 am
EagleBank Arena
Fairfax, VA
