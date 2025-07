1:11 Who Should Be Paid More: Terry McLaurin or Tee Higgins?



1:48 Pete Prisco's Top 11 QBs: No. 5 Jayden Daniels (Commanders)



1:34 Where Do Things Stand With Terry McLaurin & the Commanders?



0:25 JUST IN: Terry McLaurin Left Commanders Voluntary Workouts



0:58 NFL Contract Negotiations: Terry McLaurin (Commanders)



1:00 Terry McLaurin Not at Practice During OTAs



1:38 Odds to Win NFC East This Season



1:25 NFC East Schedule Breakdown: Washington Commanders



1:11 Top Matchups For 2025 NFL Season: Eagles at Commanders



1:11 Top Matchups For 2025 NFL Season: Bears at Commanders



0:46 Realistic Landing Spots for Trey Hendrickson: Washington Commanders



1:29 NFL International Schedule: Commanders, Dolphins Wrap International Play in Madrid



1:33 2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules



1:36 Top NFL Matchups Ahead of Schedule Release: Caleb Williams vs Jayden Daniels



1:39 Post-draft QB Power Rankings: Jayden Daniels Takes Top Spot Over Mahomes, Burrow, Allen



1:00 Top 5 NFL WR Moves This Offseason: No. 3 Deebo Samuel to Commanders



1:53 NFC East Offseason Grades: Washington Commanders



0:53 Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Washington Commanders



1:12 Breaking News: Commanders, D.C. Agree to Deal for New $3B Stadium