Rays' Curtis Mead: Optioned to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Mead to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
With Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) returning from the 60-day IL on Thursday, Mead will end up as the odd man out of a spot in the Rays' infield unit. The 24-year-old slashed .225/.320/.342 with eight RBI and 14 runs scored through 128 plate appearances during his time in the majors, and he'll now serve as organizational depth at Triple-A.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Ha-Seong Kim: Activated from IL
The Rays reinstated Kim (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Kim has been on the injured list all season while working his way back from a shoulder procedure he underwent in October, though he's also been dealing with a hamstring issue over the past several weeks. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the 29-year-old infielder will make his Rays debut Friday against the Twins and is expected to work as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop going forward. Curtis Mead was optioned to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Forrest Whitley: Stays in organization
The Rays outrighted Whitley to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Whitley was booted from the Rays' 40-man roster after yielding 10 runs (eight earned) over 4.2 innings covering five appearances, but he went unclaimed in the waivers process and will remain in the organization. Tampa Bay will have an opportunity to continue working with the former top prospect in hopes that it can eventually trigger improvement.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Chandler Simpson: Swipes 23rd bag
Simpson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the A's.
Simpson has started eight of nine games since being recalled June 24. He's hit .345 across 29 at-bats, while striking out only 3.2 percent of the time. Simpson has also unsurprisingly been aggressive on the basepaths, logging four stolen bases on five attempts to bring his total on the season to 23 in only 44 games.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Edwin Uceta: Escapes with first save of 2025
Uceta collected the save in the Rays' 6-5 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three batters.
After striking out the side in the eighth, Eric Orze was brought out for the ninth to protect the Rays' four-run lead, as Pete Fairbanks was unavailable after pitching the last two days. Orze was quickly pulled after yielding a solo homer to Max Muncy and a double to Austin Wynns, which prompted Uceta's insertion into Wednesday's game. Uceta gave up a single to four of the next five batters, but he managed to protect Tampa Bay's lead by striking out the last two batters he faced. Uceta has coughed up at least one earned run in three of his last five outings but has also collected 14 strikeouts over that span. He sits at a 5.20 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 36.1 innings this season.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Josh Lowe: Smacks solo homer
Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.
Lowe tied things up at 2-2 in the sixth inning, when he took the first pitch he saw from Mitch Spence deep to center field for a solo homer. It was Lowe's sixth home run of the season, three of which have come since June 16. He has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with one steal, two home runs and three RBI.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Hot streak continues Wednesday
Diaz went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.
Diaz played a big role in the Rays' five-run sixth inning, when he took Mitch Spence deep to left-center field for a two-run homer. Diaz has been hot at the plate over the last month and has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games dating back to June 3. Over that span, he has slashed a ridiculous .404/.483/.641 with 17 runs scored, four doubles, six home runs and 15 RBI across 118 plate appearances.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Jake Mangum: Inside-the-park homer in win
Mangum went 1-for-4 with an inside-the-park solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.
Mangum cut the Rays' 2-0 deficit in half in dramatic fashion in the second inning, when he crushed a flyball to center field that just missed the reach of Denzel Clarke's glove and allowed the former to come around to score. It was the 24th inside-the-park homer in franchise history and extended Mangum's hitting streak to seven games. Over that span, he has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with one steal, four runs scored and three RBI in addition to the homer.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Ryan Pepiot: Fans nine A's in victory
Pepiot (6-6) came away with the win against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine across six innings.
Pepiot put the Rays in a quick 2-0 deficit after yielding solo home runs to Brent Rooker and Max Schuemann in the first and second innings, respectively. Those were the only two runs Pepiot gave up, however, and he finished his outing strong by striking out five of the last six batters he faced. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the 27-year-old right-hander, who recorded just five outs while giving up four runs in his previous start against the Orioles on June 27. Pepiot is in line to face off against the Tigers on the road next week.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Curtis Mead: Back on bench Wednesday
Mead is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Mead had made three starts at three different infield spots over each of the last three games, but he'll hit the bench Wednesday while Jonathan Aranda plays first base, Brandon Lowe covers second and Junior Caminero handles third. Those three players will be the primary starters at those positions against right-handed pitching, though Mead will likely replace one of the three in the lineup when the Rays face lefties.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Danny Jansen: On bench for series finale
Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
The right-handed-hitting Jansen continues to serve as the Rays' primary catcher against left-handed pitching, but he and the lefty-hitting Matt Thaiss have essentially been working in a timeshare against righties since the latter backstop was acquired from the White Sox on May 27. Thaiss will get the nod behind the dish Wednesday after Jansen had started each of the last three contests, two of which came while the Athletics sent lefties to the hill.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Shane Baz: Racks up 11 strikeouts
Baz allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings Tuesday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Baz tied his season high in strikeouts and became the first Rays pitcher since Shane McClanahan in 2022 with back-to-back starts of at least seven innings and nine strikeouts. All three runs against him were via the long ball, as Max Muncy hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Shea Langeliers launched a solo blast in the sixth. Baz now has a 20:2 K:BB over his last two outings and is showing incredible command after issuing 11 walks over his previous three starts. He lines up to make his next start on the road against Tigers next week.... See More ... See Less
Rays' Taylor Walls: Swipes bag in loss
Walls went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Walls entered the game in the seventh and led off the eighth with a base knock. He would swipe second but was stranded there with the game tied. Walls has just two hits in his last 19 at-bats and sports a .210 batting average, which is right in line with the low average he's posted throughout his five-year career. His stolen base Tuesday brought him up to 10 for the year and it's now his fourth consecutive season with double-digit thefts.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.259
(2nd)
|
416
(7th)
|
100
(12th)
|
3.74
(11th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|S. McClanahan SP Shane McClanahan SP
|Triceps
|J. DeLuca CF Jonny DeLuca CF
|Shoulder
|M. Rodriguez RP Manuel Rodriguez RP
|Forearm
|R. Palacios RF Richard Palacios RF
|Knee
|J. Hernandez RP Jonathan Hernandez RP
|Undisclosed
