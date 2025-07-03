Last Game
Top Royals News
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: Allows homer in four-out save
Estevez allowed one run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 1.1 innings, earning the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.
Estevez got the last out of the eighth inning, but he found some trouble after Dominic Canzone led off the ninth with a solo shot to cut the Royals' lead to one. Estevez allowed two more singles, and a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position, but he struck out Julio Rodriguez and got Cal Raleigh to ground out, ending the threat. Despite allowing the homer, it doesn't get much more clutch than what Estevez pulled off. He's converted seven straight saves since his blown save in the first game of a June 5 doubleheader versus the Cardinals, though he has allowed three solo home runs over 10.1 innings since then. Overall, Estevez is at a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB while converting 24 of 27 save chances this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Seth Lugo: Strong showing in win over Mariners
Lugo (6-5) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to earn the win Thursday over the Mariners.
Lugo continued his run of dominance -- he has allowed one run or fewer in five straight starts. He's given up just three runs with a 33:11 K:BB across 30 innings in that span. The right-hander threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes in Thursday's start, limiting the damage to a solo home run by Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning, which was the first homer Lugo's given up in this five-start stretch. Overall, he's maintained a 2.65 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 83:30 K:BB through 95 innings over 16 starts. Lugo is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Royals' Jac Caglianone: Getting rest Thursday
Caglianone isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Caglianone dominated minor-league pitching at both Double-A and Triple-A earlier this season, but his MLB career has gotten off to a slow start, as he has slashed just .144/.194/.237 through his first 22 games with the Royals. He'll take a day off Thursday to reset, opening up right field for John Rave.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Sitting Thursday
Waters isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Waters will get a chance to regroup Thursday after going just 1-for-19 with nine strikeouts over his last nine games. Nick Loftin will start in left field and bat seventh while Waters sits.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Pulled off rehab assignment
Massey (ankle) was returned from his rehab assignment Thursday and will be re-evaluated.
The Royals aren't offering any other specifics, but Massey was removed from his last rehab game with Triple-A Omaha on June 29 after he was hit by a pitch. More should be known about his status in the coming days. Massey has been out since early June with a left ankle sprain.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Michael Fulmer: Inks minors deal with Royals
Fulmer signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday.
Fulmer lost his place on the Cubs' 40-man roster last Thursday despite pitching three scoreless innings during his time with the team. He'll now attempt to work his way back into the big leagues with Kansas City, though he will first need to prove himself at Triple-A Omaha. As long as the 32-year-old's 3.00 ERA in the minors this year follows him to his new organization, it may not be long before he gets a shot with the Royals.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Royals' Noah Cameron: Shuts down Mariners
Cameron didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Seattle, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts across 4.2 scoreless innings.
Cameron delivered his fourth scoreless start of his rookie season, bouncing back from two consecutive losses and an appearance in which he yielded five runs over four innings to the Dodgers. Eleven of the 25-year-old's 16 earned runs allowed over 55.1 innings in 2025 have come in two starts: the aforementioned outing against Los Angeles and a June 27 start against the Yankees. When he hasn't faced arguably the two most potent offenses in baseball, he's been utterly dominant, boasting a 0.96 ERA and a 33:15 K:BB in 46.2 innings. He's slated to face the Pirates next time out.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Bobby Witt: On base four times
Witt went 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.
Witt reached safely in all four of his plate appearances, drawing two free passes and logging two singles. He supplied the Royals' only runs in the loss and swiped a bag for a second straight night. The superstar shortstop is riding a six-game hit streak, going 11-for-25 (.440) with three doubles, eight runs scored and five RBI during that stretch.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Drives in three Tuesday
Perez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Perez had gone 4-for-23 (.174) with two RBI over his previous six games. He broke out of that small slump in this contest, supplying a two-run double in the fifth inning and an RBI single in the ninth to account for half of the Royals' runs. The catcher has showed some signs of aging in his age-35 season, batting .237 with a .670 OPS, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 19 runs scored and 22 doubles across 81 games. He last had an OPS under .700 for a full year in 2014 -- given his track record, he could turn things around to close out 2025.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Royals' Bobby Witt: Logs steal in win
Witt went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Witt had gone 23 games without a successful steal, making just one attempt in that span. The rest of his numbers (.277 average, .778 OPS) during that stretch were fairly normal. He's seen a drop across the board from what he did in 2024, but Witt is still batting .286 with an .827 OPS, 11 home runs, 30 doubles, three triples, 45 RBI, 48 runs scored and 22 steals over 86 games this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Carlos Estevez: No trouble in 23rd save
Estevez pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
Estevez retired the side on 12 pitches (nine strikes), picking up his first save since June 20. He had just one appearance in between saves, as the Royals went 1-8 over the nine-game stretch in that span. Estevez has been strong as a traditional closer for the Royals, converting 23 of 26 save chances with a 2.02 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 35.2 innings. His career high in saves is 31 with the Angels in 2023, a mark he has a good chance of surpassing this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Michael Lorenzen: Falls one out short of win
Lorenzen allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over 4.2 innings to take a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.
Lorenzen had some trouble in the fifth inning, when he allowed two of the three runs, and he ultimately wasn't allowed to finish the frame. That cost him a chance at his first win since June 8, but this was still a decent performance, which saw the right-hander avoid issuing a walk for the second start in a row. He's now at a 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 78:28 K:BB across 92.2 innings through 17 starts. Lorenzen has given up 21 runs over 30.1 innings since the start of June, so he'll be looking to turn things around. His next start is tentatively projected to be at Arizona this weekend.... See More ... See Less
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Idle Tuesday
Waters isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.
Waters will get a breather Tuesday after going 1-for-8 with two walks and three strikeouts across his last three starts. His absence will allow John Rave to pick up a start in left field while batting eighth.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.242
(21st)
|
290
(30th)
|
58
(30th)
|
3.48
(4th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Ragans SP Cole Ragans SP
|Shoulder
|M. Massey 2B Michael Massey 2B
|Ankle
|H. Harvey RP Hunter Harvey RP
|Shoulder
|G. Cross CF Gavin Cross CF
|Back
|A. Marsh RP Alec Marsh RP
|Shoulder
