Estevez allowed one run on three hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 1.1 innings, earning the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Estevez got the last out of the eighth inning, but he found some trouble after Dominic Canzone led off the ninth with a solo shot to cut the Royals' lead to one. Estevez allowed two more singles, and a wild pitch put both runners in scoring position, but he struck out Julio Rodriguez and got Cal Raleigh to ground out, ending the threat. Despite allowing the homer, it doesn't get much more clutch than what Estevez pulled off. He's converted seven straight saves since his blown save in the first game of a June 5 doubleheader versus the Cardinals, though he has allowed three solo home runs over 10.1 innings since then. Overall, Estevez is at a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 32:14 K:BB while converting 24 of 27 save chances this year.