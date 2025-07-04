The Nuggets traded Porter and a first-round pick to the Nets for Cameron Johnson on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Porter appeared in 77 regular-season games in 2024-25, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33.7 minutes. However, he struggled during the 2025 playoffs, and the Nuggets opted to ship him to Brooklyn in exchange for another sharpshooter. While the move certainly decreases Porter's chances at making the postseason, there should be plenty of shots for the 27-year-old on a rebuilding Nets roster. He'll immediately slot into the starting small forward spot for Brooklyn.