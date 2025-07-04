Last Game
- Barclays Center
Schedule
|Regular season
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:58
Nuggets Trade for Jonas Valancuinas, Cam Johnson
-
3:03
Nuggets Trade For Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson
-
2:00
Nuggets Helping Jokic And Clearing Cap Space
-
0:23
BREAKING: Nuggets trade Michael Porter Jr. to Nets for Cameron Johnson
-
0:27
BREAKING: Mavericks, D'Angelo Russell agree to two-year, $13 million deal
-
1:56
2025 NBA Draft: Nets Use All Five 1st Round Picks
-
4:00
Danny Wolf Selected No. 27 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
1:31
Ben Saraf Selected No. 26 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
4:00
Drake Powell Selected No. 22 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
5:53
Egor Demin Selected No. 8 Overall by Nets | 2025 NBA Draft Grades and Instant Reaction
-
0:41
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Tim Doyle Reacts to Nets Selecting Derik Queen
-
0:55
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Nets Select Derik Queen Number 8 Overall
-
0:42
NBA Mock Draft: Jeremiah Fears to Nets at No.6
-
1:12
Highlights: Spurs at Nets (12/27)
-
1:52
Highlights: Nets at Grizzlies (12/13)
-
2:08
Highlights: Nets at 76ers (11/22)
-
1:16
Fantasy hoops top waiver adds: Week 6
-
1:12
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Suns'
-
1:20
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's time to blow up the Heat'
-
1:00
Ashley Nicole Moss: 'It's Time to Blow Up The Bucks'
Top Nets News
-
-
-
-
-
Nets' Michael Porter: Headed to Brooklyn
The Nuggets traded Porter and a first-round pick to the Nets for Cameron Johnson on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Porter appeared in 77 regular-season games in 2024-25, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33.7 minutes. However, he struggled during the 2025 playoffs, and the Nuggets opted to ship him to Brooklyn in exchange for another sharpshooter. While the move certainly decreases Porter's chances at making the postseason, there should be plenty of shots for the 27-year-old on a rebuilding Nets roster. He'll immediately slot into the starting small forward spot for Brooklyn.... See More ... See Less
-
Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Returning to Nets
Sharpe (knee) agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal to return to the Nets on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
The Nets did not extend a $5.98 million qualifying offer to Sharpe, but they acted quickly to ensure that he returns to the franchise. Sharpe is coming off a career-best campaign with regular-season averages of 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 18.2 minutes per game in 50 appearances. He'll likely win the backup job behind Nic Claxton in 2025-26, though he does have competition from rookie Danny Wolf.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Set to return to Brooklyn
Williams (knee) agreed Monday with the Nets on a two-year, $12 million deal that includes a team option for the 2026-27 season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Brooklyn declined Williams' $8.35 million qualifying offer over the weekend to make him an unrestricted free agent, but he'll be brought back at a more palatable salary figure in what amounts to a one-year prove-it deal. In his fourth NBA season in 2024-25, Williams emerged as a regular contributor in the Brooklyn rotation, averaging 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes per contest over 63 games. He missed Brooklyn's final two games due to right patella tendinopathy, but he should be fully healthy for training camp in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Nets' Cam Thomas: Receives qualifying offer
The Nets extended Thomas (hamstring) a qualifying offer Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Thomas has improved statistically in each of his first four campaigns in Brooklyn, culminating in averages of 24.0 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2024-25. However, he appeared in only 25 regular-season games (23 starts) due to multiple injuries, including a hamstring strain that ended his season in mid-March. Thomas is expected to have a healthy offseason and be a full go for the start of the 2025-26 season, but the polarizing guard's market will be a key talking point in free agency this summer. With the move, the Nets will be able to match any deal Thomas receives.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Nets' Jalen Wilson: Team option exercised
The Nets exercised their $2.22 million team option in Wilson's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Wilson will return to Brooklyn after a career-best 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 25.7 minutes per game over 79 regular-season appearances (22 starts) in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Nets' Drew Timme: Team option exercised Saturday
The Nets exercised their $2 million team option in Timme's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Timme joined the Nets toward the end of the 2024-25 campaign after spending the majority of the season in the G League. The Gonzaga product appeared in nine regular-season games (two starts) last season, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.2 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
Nets' Tyrese Martin: Team option picked up Saturday
The Nets exercised their $2.19 million team option in Martin's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Martin will return to Brooklyn after a career-best year in 2024-25. The 26-year-old swingman appeared in 60 regular-season games (11 starts) last season, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.9 minutes per contest.... See More ... See Less
-
Nets' Keon Johnson: Team option picked up
The Nets exercised their $2.35 million team option in Johnson's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson will return to the Nets for the 2025-26 season after a career-best 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances (56 starts) this past season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
105.1
(29th)
|
112.2
(10th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|C. Thomas SG Cam Thomas SG
|Hamstring
|Z. Williams SF Ziaire Williams SF
|Knee
|D. Sharpe C Day'Ron Sharpe C
|Knee
|N. Clowney PF Noah Clowney PF
|Ankle
|R. Beekman PG Reece Beekman PG
|Calf