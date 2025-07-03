Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner

Overall 15-2-0 • NORTH 6-0-0 • NORTH 1st

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions
ChevronDown
  • Overall
    15-2-0
  • NORTH
    6-0-0
  • NORTH
    1st
Detroit Lions
ChevronDown
Next Game
Thu, Jul 31 @ 8:00 pm ET |
NBC
vs Los Angeles Chargers (11-6-0)
  • Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Game Preview

NFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
DET
 6-0-0 15-2-0
MIN
 4-2-0 14-3-0
GB
 1-5-0 11-6-0
CHI
 1-5-0 5-12-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
LAC
Thu, Jul 31
8:00 pm
NBC
@
ATL
Fri, Aug 8
7:00 pm
vs
MIA
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
vs
HOU
Sat, Aug 23
1:00 pm
Regular season
@
GB
Sun, Sep 7
4:25 pm
vs
CHI
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
@
BAL
Mon, Sep 22
8:15 pm
ABC
vs
CLE
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
FOX
@
CIN
Sun, Oct 5
4:25 pm
FOX
@
KC
Sun, Oct 12
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
TB
Mon, Oct 20
7:00 pm
ABC
BYE
vs
MIN
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
FOX
@
WAS
Sun, Nov 9
4:25 pm
FOX
@
PHI
Sun, Nov 16
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
NYG
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
GB
Thu, Nov 27
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
DAL
Thu, Dec 4
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
LAR
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
FOX
vs
PIT
Sun, Dec 21
4:25 pm
@
MIN
Thu, Dec 25
4:30 pm
NFLX
@
CHI
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Lions Lose Both Coordinators In Offseason

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Aidan Hutchinson Returns From Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    4 Weeks Until First NFL Preseason Game: Expectations For Lions In 2025

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Pick-One NFL QB: Baker Mayfield or Jared Goff

  • Image thumbnail
    0:35

    Pete Prisco's Top 11 QBs: No. 9 Jared Goff (Lions)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    HQ Spotlight: What to Expect From the Lions' Offensive and Defensive Lines

  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    BREAKING: Lions All-Pro C Frank Ragnow Retires After 7 Seasons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    Regrading 2022 NFL Draft Class: Detroit Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Lions Resubmit Proposal to Rework Playoff Seeding

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    NFL Schedule Release: Lions Tied With Bears for 2nd-Hardest Schedule This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:50

    Realistic Landing Spots for Trey Hendrickson: Detroit Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFC North Offseason Grades: Detroit Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    NFL 5th-Year Option Deadline: Lions Exercise Aidan Hutchinson, Jameson Williams 5th Year Options

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Prisco's Best & Worst NFL Draft Picks: Detroit Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    8:18

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: NFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    2025 NFL Draft Grades: Lions Select Isaac Teslaa Jr. No. 70

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Free Agency Grades: DJ Reed to Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Sounds Off After Their Loss To The Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    0:21

    TALL ORDER: Lions toss TD pass to 6-foot-9 lineman Dan Skipper

See All NFL Videos

Top Lions News

Show More

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 146.4
(6th) 		277.5
(2nd) 		409.5
(2nd)
Def. 98.4
(5th) 		259.1
(28th) 		342.4
(20th)

Injuries

Player Injury
A. St. Brown WR Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Knee
J. Campbell LB Jack Campbell LB Hip
M. Rodriguez LB Malcolm Rodriguez LB Knee - ACL
D. Barnes LB Derrick Barnes LB Knee - MCL
M. Davenport DE Marcus Davenport DE Triceps
Full Injuries

Lions Tickets

vs
LAC
Thu, Jul 31 @ 8:00 pm
Tom Benson HOF Stadium
Canton, OH
Buy Tickets
Tickets Starting at $110.16
View all Lions Tickets on Stubhub