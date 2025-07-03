Last Game
-
Jets' Mason Shaw: Snags one-year deal
Shaw signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Thursday.
Shaw should have a decent shot at securing a spot on the Opening Night roster, but he's far from a lock considering the two-way nature of his deal. If he does earn a spot, it figures to be in a bottom-six role that is unlikely to come with much, if any, power-play ice time.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Gustav Nyquist: Agrees to terms with Winnipeg
Nyquist signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Nyquist has made at least 70 regular-season appearances in nine of the last 10 seasons, most recently recording 11 goals, 17 assists, 44 hits, 30 blocked shots and 16 PIM while averaging 16:51 of ice time over 79 regular-season outings between Nashville and Minnesota last year. He took a step back after logging a career-high 75 points with the Predators the year before, and he'll attempt to bounce back in the 2025-26 season as part of an offense that was tied for third in the NHL with 3.35 goals per game last year.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Samuel Fagemo: Agrees to one-year deal
Fagemo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.
Fagemo had 29 goals and 46 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Ontario in 2024-25. The 25-year-old recorded three goals and four points in 21 regular-season NHL outings from 2021-22 through 2023-24, but he didn't appear at all in the NHL last year. Still, Fagemo might get into games with the Jets at some point during the 2025-26 campaign if Winnipeg's circumstances warrant his promotion from the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Walker Duehr: Lands two-way deal
Duehr signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Duehr suited up in 24 regular-season games last year split between the Flames and Sharks, recording two goals, one assist and 49 hits. While the winger should get a long look in camp, he likely faces an uphill battle in securing a spot on the Opening Night roster and figures to be in competition with fellow new additions Cole Koepke and Phil Di Giuseppe.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Isaac Poulter: Secures two-way deal
Poulter inked a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Poulter wasn't originally given a qualifying offer by the Jets but will stick with the club for at least one more year. With Connor Hellebuyck and Eric Comrie the established duo at the NHL level, the 23-year-old Poulter enters the upcoming campaign as the No. 3 netminder at best and figures to play primarily with AHL Manitoba this year.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Kale Clague: Signs with Winnipeg
Clague signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Clague didn't see any NHL action in 2024-25, but he produced a solid 39 points in 69 regular-season games and another 11 points over eight playoff contests with AHL Rochester. He has 94 games of NHL experience to his name between the Kings, Canadiens and Sabres. Clague may have a hard time breaking into the lineup for the Jets, as they are not lacking in blueliners heading into 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Phil Di Giuseppe: Signs in Winnipeg
Di Giuseppe signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Di Giuseppe was limited to six points in 20 NHL games with the Canucks last season. He often finds himself able to carve out a role for at least part of a campaign, serving as a physical presence in a bottom-six role. He should help the Jets replenish the depth they lost in free agency.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Cole Koepke: Linking up with Winnipeg
Koepke signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.
Koepke appeared in 73 games with the Bruins last season, producing 10 goals and 17 points. The 27-year-old will probably be a fourth-line staple with the Jets this coming season, especially considering the departure of Brandon Tanev, who signed a three-year deal with the Mammoth on Tuesday. While Koepke doesn't offer much value in terms of offensive production, he should be a good source of hits with his new team, as he racked up 177 in 2024-25.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Tanner Pearson: Grabs one-year pact
Pearson penned a one-year, $1 million contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Pearson will join fellow new signing Cole Koepke as free-agent additions for the Jets. For his part, the 32-year-old Pearson garnered 12 goals and 15 helpers in 78 regular-season games for the Golden Knights last year. If Winnipeg doesn't find a replacement for Nikolaj Ehlers, Pearson could be pressed into service as a second-line winger but would likely be better served in a third-line role.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Owen Martin: Late Round 3 pick
Martin was the 92nd overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Injuries limited Martin to just 39 regular-season games for WHL Spokane in 2024-25, but he was effective when in the lineup, posting 13 goals and 34 points. He added six goals and 12 points in 20 playoff appearances. The strong offensive numbers were nice to see because Martin is known more for his responsible two-way play than his scoring. He may never be much of an offensive threat at the NHL level, but Martin has the potential to become a bottom-six option for Winnipeg down the line if his development continues to trend in the right direction.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Haydn Fleury: Signs two-year extension
Fleury inked a two-year, $1.9 million contract with the Jets on Saturday.
Fleury had seven assists, 48 hits and 56 blocked shots across 39 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has plenty of competition for a role as a third-unit defenseman with the Jets, as Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn and Colin Miller are also in the mix.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Sascha Boumedienne: Picked 28th overall at draft
Boumedienne was the 28th overall pick by Winnipeg in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Boumedienne was one of the youngest players in the NCAA this past season and it showed. But as the season progressed, his game did, too. And he was one of Sweden's best players at the U-18 worlds. Boumedienne's skating is exciting -- he's fast and agile, and his edgework is breathtaking. Right now, he flashes the inconsistency of youth, especially with decision making and in his own zone. When he irons those things out, Boumedienne could become a steady transitional NHL defender. He's no Noah Hanifin, but he could be a Mike Matheson type (excluding 2023-24, of course).... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Jonathan Toews: Agrees to one-year deal
Toews agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with Winnipeg on Friday.
Toews will sign a bonus-laden contract as he has been out of hockey for the last two seasons. The contract will become official July 1, due to the CBA. The 37-year-old spent 15 seasons with the Blackhawks, captaining the team to three Stanley Cups. Toews had 15 goals and 31 points in 53 regular-season games in 2022-23, his last season in the NHL. He should play as the Jets' second-line center, behind Mark Scheifele, as well as seeing plenty of time on the power play.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Jets' Alfons Freij: Signs entry-level contract
Freij signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Saturday.
Freij had two goals and six assists in 29 regular-season appearances with IF Bjorkloven of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan in 2024-25. He signed a two-year contract with Timra IK of the SHL in April and could continue his development overseas in the 2025-26 campaign. The Jets selected the 19-year-old defender with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Jets' Rasmus Kupari: Signs with Swiss club
Kupari agreed to terms on a two-year contract with HC Lugano on Tuesday.
Kupari is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason, so the Jets will need to give him a qualifying offer in order to retain his NHL rights. While this certainly doesn't close the door on a potential return, the 25-year-old center will need to impress while in Switzerland to put himself back on the NHL radar.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Adam Lowry: Undergoes surgery
Lowry underwent hip surgery Tuesday and will be out 5-6 months.
Based on his timeline, Lowry is likely to miss at least the first month of the 2025-26 campaign, though it could certainly be longer. The 32-year-old center has reached the 30-point threshold in each of the last three seasons but could be in danger of missing that mark given his time out of the lineup. With Lowry potentially on the shelf for 1-2 months next year, youngsters like Brayden Yager or Brad Lambert could make the Opening Night roster in October.... See More ... See Less
-
Jets' Josh Morrissey: Won't need knee surgery
Morrissey (knee) stated Tuesday that he will not require surgery for the injury he sustained in Game 6 against the Stars, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.
Morrissey also said that his knee injury probably would have kept him sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs had the Jets advanced past the Stars. It's unclear if Morrissey will be ready for the start of training camp in September, but he has plenty of time to attempt to make a full recovery. The left-shot blueliner has two seasons remaining on the eight-year, $50 million contract he signed with Winnipeg in September of 2019.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
3.33
(3rd)
|
2.30
(1st)
|
28.9
(1st)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Morrissey D Josh Morrissey D
|Knee
|A. Lowry C Adam Lowry C
|Hip