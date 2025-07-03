Fagemo signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Wednesday, per Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site.

Fagemo had 29 goals and 46 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Ontario in 2024-25. The 25-year-old recorded three goals and four points in 21 regular-season NHL outings from 2021-22 through 2023-24, but he didn't appear at all in the NHL last year. Still, Fagemo might get into games with the Jets at some point during the 2025-26 campaign if Winnipeg's circumstances warrant his promotion from the minors.