Overall 11-6-0 • NORTH 1-5-0 • NORTH 3rd

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers
  • Overall
    11-6-0
  • NORTH
    1-5-0
  • NORTH
    3rd
Green Bay Packers
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 8:00 pm ET |
NFL+
vs New York Jets (5-12-0)
  • Lambeau Field
Game Preview

NFC North Standings

Team Div Overall
DET
 6-0-0 15-2-0
MIN
 4-2-0 14-3-0
GB
 1-5-0 11-6-0
CHI
 1-5-0 5-12-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
vs
NYJ
Sat, Aug 9
8:00 pm
NFL+
@
IND
Sat, Aug 16
1:00 pm
vs
SEA
Sat, Aug 23
4:00 pm
NFL+
Regular season
vs
DET
Sun, Sep 7
4:25 pm
vs
WAS
Thu, Sep 11
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
CLE
Sun, Sep 21
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DAL
Sun, Sep 28
8:20 pm
NBC
BYE
vs
CIN
Sun, Oct 12
4:25 pm
@
ARI
Sun, Oct 19
4:25 pm
FOX
@
PIT
Sun, Oct 26
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
CAR
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
PHI
Mon, Nov 10
8:15 pm
ABC
@
NYG
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
MIN
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DET
Thu, Nov 27
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
CHI
Sun, Dec 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DEN
Sun, Dec 14
4:25 pm
@
CHI
Sat, Dec 20
TBA
FOX
vs
BAL
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
@
MIN
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Top Packers News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 146.8
(5th) 		231.7
(16th) 		370.8
(5th)
Def. 99.4
(7th) 		232.9
(14th) 		314.5
(5th)

Injuries

Player Injury
C. Watson WR Christian Watson WR Knee - ACL
J. Morgan OT Jordan Morgan OT Shoulder
K. King CB Kalen King CB Forearm
Full Injuries

