Samoskevich was tendered a qualifying offer from the Panthers on Monday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.

A skilled young forward, Samoskevich looks like he'll re-sign with the Panthers. The right-shot forward registered 15 goals and 31 points over 72 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024-25, but he failed to earn a consistent role during the team's Stanley Cup run, chipping in one assist across four contests.