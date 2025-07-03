Last Game
Top Panthers News
-
Panthers' Mackenzie Entwistle: Signs two-year deal
Entwistle signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Panthers on Thursday.
Entwistle had five goals, 11 points, 47 PIM and 138 hits in 67 outings with Chicago in 2023-24, but he didn't play at the NHL level last season. He dealt with injury issues in 2024-25, resulting in him finishing the regular season with a goal, two points and 10 PIM in seven outings with AHL Charlotte. However, he was able to participate in an additional eight playoff games with Charlotte, recording two goals, three points and 20 PIM. Entwistle is projected to start the upcoming campaign in the minors, but he might get an opportunity to play in the NHL at some point during the season.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Nolan Foote: Inks two-way agreement
Foote signed a one-year, two-way contract with Florida on Tuesday.
Foote contributed one assist, five shots on goal and 11 hits in seven NHL regular-season appearances with New Jersey in 2024-25. He also had 18 goals and 39 points across 53 outings for AHL Utica during the 2024-25 regular season. The 24-year-old forward may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Brandon Bussi: Inks deal with new organization
Bussi signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Panthers on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Bussi spent the 2024-25 campaign with AHL Providence, going 15-14-3 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA across 33 regular-season games. The New York native also had a 1-1-0 record with a 2.42 GAA and a .918 save percentage in two postseason outings with Boston's minor-league affiliate. Considering Florida signed Daniil Tarasov on Tuesday, Bussi will more than likely be limited to playing time with AHL Charlotte this coming season, but he's an injury away from a promotion to the big club.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Kirill Gerasimyuk: Signs entry-level contract
Gerasimyuk signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.
Gerasimyuk went 7-8-7 with a 1.75 GAA and a .933 save percentage across 24 regular-season outings for Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk of the VHL last campaign. He also had a 5-1-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .924 save percentage in eight regular-season appearances with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg of the VHL in 2024-25. The Panthers selected the 21-year-old netminder in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Jack Studnicka: Receives one-year with Florida
Studnicka signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
It's a two-way deal for Studnicka, so he could spend a lot of the 2025-26 campaign with AHL Charlotte. The 26-year-old registered 16 goals, 45 points and a plus-4 rating across 72 regular-season games with AHL Ontario this past season. Studnicka last appeared in the NHL in 2023-24 with the Sharks.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Jeff Petry: Headed to Sunrise
Petry signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Florida on Tuesday, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.
Petry had one goal, seven assists, 33 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and 51 hits in 44 regular-season appearances with Detroit in 2024-25. The 37-year-old defender will occupy a depth role with the Panthers in the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Signs one-year deal Tuesday
Tarasov signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.
Tarasov will take over the backup role to Sergei Bobrovsky in the short term, as Vitek Vanecek had that gig during the team's most recent Stanley Cup run. Tarasov had a 7-10-2 record, a 3.54 GAA and an .881 save percentage over 20 appearances with Columbus in 2024-25. Considering the Panthers' success and the fact that they're returning most of their core, Tarasov should make for a decent plug-and-play option when he's between the pipes during the 2025-26 campaign.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Tomas Nosek: Staying with Cup champs
Nosek signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Florida on Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Nosek likely could have gotten a bump in salary if he had hit the open market, but he will stick around with the Panthers for another season. This past year, the 32-year-old winger managed just nine points in 59 regular-season tilts but was a wrecking ball in the postseason, delivering 44 hits in 16 playoff games. He'll continue to fill a bottom-six role for the team heading into 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich: Receives QO from Florida
Samoskevich was tendered a qualifying offer from the Panthers on Monday, David Dwork of The Hockey News reports.
A skilled young forward, Samoskevich looks like he'll re-sign with the Panthers. The right-shot forward registered 15 goals and 31 points over 72 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2024-25, but he failed to earn a consistent role during the team's Stanley Cup run, chipping in one assist across four contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Finalizing six-year deal
Marchand and the Panthers are putting the finishing touches on a six-year contract, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports Monday.
Per The Athletic, Marchand's new deal carries an AAV of $5.25 million. The fact that the team was willing to give the 37-year-old forward that much term does come as a bit of a surprise, so it's possible the contract is frontloaded to allow for a buyout in the future. Still, Marchand managed 51 points in 71 regular-season outings for the Bruins and Panthers while adding another 20 points in 23 postseason games that ended with Marchand and Florida lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Agrees to eight-year extension
Ekblad signed an eight-year, $48.8 million contract extension with Florida on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Ekblad would have been a hot commodity on the open market as an unrestricted free agent, but he will remain with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions. Since being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, he has played for the Panthers for 11 straight years. In the 2024-25 regular season, he contributed three goals, 33 points, 106 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and 90 hits across 56 appearances. Ekblad will return to Florida's top pairing in the 2025-26 campaign, and he should see plenty of time on the power play.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Sam Bennett: Staying with champs
Bennett signed an eight-year, $64 million contract with the Panthers on Friday, Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press reports.
Bennett put together a career year as he played for a new contract, earning 25 goals and 51 points in 76 regular-season games. That alone doesn't justify the salary, but Bennett's 22-point effort in 22 playoff games bumps him up a level and was clearly enough for Florida to be interested in keeping him as part of a core that has won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. Bennett is locked in as a second-line center and a member of the second power-play unit for years to come, and his fantasy profile as a hard-hitting scoring forward gives him mid-round appeal in all formats.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Daniil Tarasov: Acquired by Cats
Tarasov was brought in via trade by the Panthers from the Blue Jackets on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Tarasov heads into the offseason as a restricted free agent, so the Panthers still have to get him under contract ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old backstop saw action in 20 games with Columbus this year in which he posted a 7-10-2 record to go with a 3.55 GAA, .880 save percentage and one shutout. Tarasov will head into the upcoming season as the No. 2 option behind Sergei Bobrovsky, who is entering the final year of his contract and is 36 years of age -- opening the door for Tarasov to potentially be the netminder of the future in Florida.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assist in Cup wining game
Ekblad delivered an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
He also recorded two blocks in 21:37 of ice time as the Panthers' second-busiest defender. Ekblad had four goals, nine assists, 38 PIM, 36 shots and a plus-10 rating in 19 games this postseason. The oft-injured blueliner is an integral part of most fantasy teams, but he has struggled to stay on the ice over the last several seasons. Ekblad is a track-and-drop-down defender at drafts next fall. He delivers when he's on the ice, but there's no guarantee that he'll be out there helping you.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Anton Lundell: Plucks apple in Cup victory
Lundell put up an assist in a 5-1 Stanley Cup-clinching win over Edmonton in Game 6 on Tuesday.
Lundell's helper extended his playoff scoring streak to five games and six points (one goal, five assists). He's a strong, reliable pivot who provides a solid two-way presence despite below-average feet. Lundell finished the postseason with 18 points, including 12 assists, a team-leading plus-19 rating and 48 shots in 23 games.... See More ... See Less
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Elite club with third Cup win
Verhaeghe delivered three assists in a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6 on Tuesday to help clinch the Stanley Cup.
Verhaeghe became a member of an exclusive group when he hoisted his third Stanley Cup. He is one of just six active NHLers to have claimed the Cup that many times. The others? Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Quick. That's heady territory for a guy the Maple Leafs traded away for Michael Grabner before his first full pro season with the team. Verhaeghe finished the postseason in a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring with 23 points in as many games.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.97
(16th)
|
2.69
(7th)
|
23.5
(14th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Tkachuk LW Matthew Tkachuk LW
|Groin