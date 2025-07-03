Last Game
- T-Mobile Park
Schedule
|Regular season
|@
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|vs
|@
|@
Wed, Jul 97:05 pm
AMZN
-
1:09
Highlights: Royals at Mariners (7/3)
-
2:04
Buyers or Sellers: Mariners
-
1:19
Who Is The AL MVP... Cal Raleigh or Aaron Judge?
-
1:05
Cal Raleigh Selected to First Career All-Star Game
-
0:49
Highlights: Royals at Mariners (7/2)
-
1:45
This Just In: MLB Reveals 2025 All-Star Game Starters
-
0:54
Highlights: Royals at Mariners (7/1)
-
1:21
Highlights: Royals at Mariners (6/30)
-
0:26
Highlights: Mariners at Twins (6/25)
-
1:57
MLB Power Rankings: Cal Raleigh 1st Player to 30 Home Runs This Season
-
9:34
Devers Traded to San Francisco & Is Spencer Strider Back!?
-
1:21
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners Biggest Fallers After Losing 8 of Past 11 Games
-
1:09
Highlights: Mariners at Astros (5/22)
-
8:57
Must-Add Waiver Wire Options! AJ Smith-Shawver or Gunnar Hoglund?
-
1:54
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners Just Outside Top 5 With Best Offense in MLB
-
1:51
Highlights: Angels at Mariners (4/30)
-
8:58
Bullpen Mayhem & Logan Gilbert Replacements!
-
0:47
MLB Power Rankings: Mariners biggest riser just outside top 10
-
9:08
Deeper Sleepers in the Outfield!
-
8:49
Best & Worst Picks from Our 12-Team Roto Mock Draft!
Top Mariners News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Swats homer in loss
Canzone went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Canzone brought the Mariners within a run in the ninth inning, though the comeback effort fell short. The outfielder is up to six homers this season, five of which have come over his last 12 games, a span in which he is 11-for-40 (.275). He's at a .257/.288/.543 slash line with nine RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base across 73 plate appearances. Canzone has been handling a strong-side platoon role in right field since his June 9 call-up from Triple-A Tacoma.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Jorge Polanco: Taps into power Thursday
Polanco went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Royals.
Polanco opened the scoring with a fourth-inning solo shot. He had gone just 3-for-24 (.125) over his previous seven games, which included a three-game stint out of the lineup due to knee soreness. His homer Thursday was his first since June 13 versus the Guardians. Polanco is now at 12 homers, 39 RBI, 27 runs scored, 11 doubles and three stolen bases while slashing .253/.308/.451 on the year.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Logan Evans: Strong in return to majors
Evans allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Thursday.
Evans threw 56 of 95 pitches for strikes, which isn't a dominant showing, but he was effective at limiting baserunners. This was a positive return to the majors after he had allowed nine runs over 19 innings across his previous three starts over two stints with the big club. He's pitched to a 2.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 45.2 innings over eight starts this season. Evans will likely be in the majors at least through the All-Star break while Bryce Miller (elbow) remains out and Emerson Hancock is in the minors following his recent slump. Evans will be tested in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Yankees.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Sent back to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Jacques to Triple-A Tacoma following Wednesday's 3-2 victory over the Royals.
Jacques was not utilized in the lone game he was up with the Mariners on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, Logan Evans was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Logan Evans: Promotion made official
The Mariners recalled Evans from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start against the Royals on Thursday.
The 24-year-old righty will be taking the place of Emerson Hancock in Seattle's rotation, as the latter was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. Evans gave up eight runs in only three innings during his last start at Tacoma, but he'll have a good chance to bounce back Thursday against a Kansas City offense that is tied for 27th in MLB with a .662 OPS on the season.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Mariners' Logan Evans: Filling open spot in rotation
The Mariners will recall Evans from Triple-A Tacoma to start Thursday's game against the Royals, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
With Bryce Miller (elbow) likely out until late July and with Emerson Hancock recently getting demoted to Triple-A, Evans will come up from the minors to claim the fifth spot in Seattle's rotation. The 24-year-old has already made seven starts for the Mariners this season, turning in a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP alongside a 30:12 K:BB over 40 innings, but he gave up eight runs in only three frames during his most recent outing with Tacoma this past Saturday. That being said, Evans will draw a favorable matchup in his return to the big club, as he'll face a Royals offense that has posted a .617 OPS over the past two weeks.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Solid in no-decision
Gilbert didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.
Since returning June 16 from a nearly two-month stint on the injured list due to an elbow injury, Gilbert hasn't completed six innings and has a 4.95 ERA over four starts. However, he's been generating plenty of strikeouts, fanning 30 batters across 20 innings during that stretch. The 28-year-old has a 3.40 ERA this season. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Yankees in New York early next week.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Keeps raking
Arozarena went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Royals.
Arozarena has been on a tear lately, having homered in three consecutive games -- bringing his season total to 12 long balls -- and logging multiple hits in five straight contests. The outfielder's hot streak dates back 14 games, during which he's gone 21-for-56 (.375) with six doubles and four home runs.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Andres Munoz: Perfect for 19th save
Munoz picked up the save Wednesday against Kansas City, striking out one during a perfect ninth inning.
With the Mariners ahead by just one run, Munoz shut the door on the Royals emphatically, retiring Freddy Fermin, Kyle Isbel and Jonathan India in order. It was a much-needed rebound outing for the 26-year-old, who had allowed an unearned run in each of his last two appearances. Munoz has converted 19 of his 24 save opportunities this season and owns a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Not starting Wednesday
Raleigh is not in the Mariners' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Wednesday will be just the third time this season that Raleigh gets a breather, with Mitch Garver serving behind home plate and batting sixth. Raleigh has a 1.049 OPS with three steals, 11 homers and 27 RBI since the beginning of June, and he leads the majors with 33 home runs this season.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Contract selected
The Mariners selected Jacques' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Jacques has posted a 6.19 ERA and 35:12 K:BB over 32 innings at the Triple-A level this season. The 30-year-old will give manager Dan Wilson another relief option from the left side.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Sent to Tacoma
The Mariners optioned Hancock to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Hancock will be sent back to the minors one day after allowing five runs over six innings in a loss to the Royals to push his ERA on the season to 5.47. The right-hander had been lined up to start Sunday against the Pirates, so the Mariners will need to find a replacement in the rotation for this weekend.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Joe Jacques: Expected to be added to roster
The Mariners are expected to call up Jacques from Triple-A Tacoma, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Jacques was acquired via trade from the Dodgers in early June and will be promoted despite a 6.19 ERA this season at the Triple-A level. The lefty reliever holds a 5.46 ERA and 22:11 K:BB over 29.2 frames covering parts of two big-league seasons.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Lifts another homer
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Royals.
Arozarena has slugged three homers over his last two games. This was also his fourth straight multi-hit effort as he finds a stretch of success at the plate. The outfielder is up to a .248/.360/.427 slash line with 11 homers, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 83 contests.... See More ... See Less
-
Mariners' Emerson Hancock: Handed fifth loss
Hancock (3-5) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over six innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Royals.
Hancock struggled early, allowing three runs over the first two innings. Salvador Perez added a two-run double in the fifth, which was too much for the Mariners to come back from. Hancock has lost three straight starts, allowing 16 runs over 15 innings with an 8:9 K:BB in that span. He's now at a 5.47 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 53:30 K:BB across 77.1 innings over 15 starts this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a favorable home matchup against the Pirates this weekend.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|Avg
|R
|HR
|ERA
|Team
|
.248
(13th)
|
394
(13th)
|
114
(6th)
|
3.89
(15th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|B. Miller SP Bryce Miller SP
|Elbow
|V. Robles RF Victor Robles RF
|Shoulder
|R. Bliss 2B Ryan Bliss 2B
|Biceps
|G. Santos RP Gregory Santos RP
|Knee
|C. Snider RP Collin Snider RP
|Forearm
Mariners Tickets
|vs
Fri, Jul 4 @ 4:10 pm
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA