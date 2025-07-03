Evans allowed three hits and a walk while striking out three over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Thursday.

Evans threw 56 of 95 pitches for strikes, which isn't a dominant showing, but he was effective at limiting baserunners. This was a positive return to the majors after he had allowed nine runs over 19 innings across his previous three starts over two stints with the big club. He's pitched to a 2.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 45.2 innings over eight starts this season. Evans will likely be in the majors at least through the All-Star break while Bryce Miller (elbow) remains out and Emerson Hancock is in the minors following his recent slump. Evans will be tested in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Yankees.