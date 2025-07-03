Skip to Main Content
Overall 3-14-0 • EAST 0-6-0 • EAST 4th

New York Giants

New York Giants
  • Overall
    3-14-0
  • EAST
    0-6-0
  • EAST
    4th
New York Giants
Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 1:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Buffalo Bills (13-4-0)
  • Highmark Stadium
Game Preview

NFC East Standings

Team Div Overall
PHI
 5-1-0 14-3-0
WAS
 4-2-0 12-5-0
DAL
 3-3-0 7-10-0
NYG
 0-6-0 3-14-0
Full Standings

Schedule

Preseason
@
BUF
Sat, Aug 9
1:00 pm
NFL+
vs
NYJ
Sat, Aug 16
7:00 pm
NFL+
vs
NE
Thu, Aug 21
8:00 pm
AMZN
Regular season
@
WAS
Sun, Sep 7
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DAL
Sun, Sep 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
KC
Sun, Sep 21
8:20 pm
NBC
vs
LAC
Sun, Sep 28
1:00 pm
@
NO
Sun, Oct 5
1:00 pm
vs
PHI
Thu, Oct 9
8:15 pm
AMZN
@
DEN
Sun, Oct 19
4:05 pm
@
PHI
Sun, Oct 26
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
SF
Sun, Nov 2
1:00 pm
@
CHI
Sun, Nov 9
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
GB
Sun, Nov 16
1:00 pm
FOX
@
DET
Sun, Nov 23
1:00 pm
FOX
@
NE
Mon, Dec 1
8:15 pm
ESPN
BYE
vs
WAS
Sun, Dec 14
1:00 pm
FOX
vs
MIN
Sun, Dec 21
1:00 pm
FOX
@
LV
Sat, Dec 27
TBA
vs
DAL
Sun, Jan 4
TBA
Full Schedule
Now Playing

Share Video


  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Darren Waller Comes Out of Retirement, Traded to Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Giants Minicamp: How Soon Will We See Jaxson Dart as QB 1?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    The Latest From the Giants Crowded QB Room

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    When Does Jaxson Dart Start a Game for the Giants?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    QB Training Camp: Giants Have Mix of Youth and Veterans at QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Should the Giants Start Jameis, Russ or Dart?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    BREAKING: Abdul Carter Signs Rookie Contract With Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    NFL Coach Hot Seat Rankings: No. 1 Brian Daboll (Giants)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Odds to Win NFC East This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    NFC East Schedule Breakdown: New York Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    NFL Schedule Release: Giants, Browns Face Difficult 2025 Schedule

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    NFL Schedule Release: Giants Set to Have Hardest Schedule in NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    2025 NFL Schedule Preview: Giants to Have Hardest Schedule This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Is Time Running Out for Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    NFL Rookie Minicamp: Inside the Plan to Develop Jaxson Dart as Future QB1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Jonathan Jones: Abdul Carter "Will Learn Every Position on DL"

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    NFL Rookie Minicamp: Abdul Carter Settles on Wearing No. 51

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    What Is the Learning Curve for Jaxson Dart?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Giants Plan for Developing Jaxson Dart Into a Starting QB

See All NFL Videos

Top Giants News

Team Statistical Rankings

Rushing Passing Overall
Off. 104.9
(23rd) 		207.1
(29th) 		294.8
(30th)
Def. 136.2
(27th) 		227.6
(10th) 		346.8
(24th)

Injuries

Player Injury
M. Nabers WR Malik Nabers WR Toe
D. Lawrence DT Dexter Lawrence DT Elbow
J. Hyatt WR Jalin Hyatt WR Leg
V. Dimukeje LB Victor Dimukeje LB Pectoral
J. Runyan OG Jon Runyan OG Ankle
Full Injuries

