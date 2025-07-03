Next Game
Sat, Aug 9 @ 1:00 pm ET |
NFL+
@ Buffalo Bills (13-4-0)
- Highmark Stadium
Schedule
|Preseason
|@
Sat, Aug 91:00 pm
NFL+
|vs
Sat, Aug 167:00 pm
NFL+
|vs
Thu, Aug 218:00 pm
AMZN
|Regular season
|@
|@
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
Thu, Oct 98:15 pm
AMZN
|@
|@
|vs
|@
|vs
|@
|@
Mon, Dec 18:15 pm
ESPN
BYE
|—
|vs
|vs
|@
|vs
-
1:52
Darren Waller Comes Out of Retirement, Traded to Dolphins
-
1:59
Giants Minicamp: How Soon Will We See Jaxson Dart as QB 1?
-
1:50
The Latest From the Giants Crowded QB Room
-
1:17
When Does Jaxson Dart Start a Game for the Giants?
-
1:44
QB Training Camp: Giants Have Mix of Youth and Veterans at QB
-
1:23
Should the Giants Start Jameis, Russ or Dart?
-
0:22
BREAKING: Abdul Carter Signs Rookie Contract With Giants
-
1:13
NFL Coach Hot Seat Rankings: No. 1 Brian Daboll (Giants)
-
1:38
Odds to Win NFC East This Season
-
1:51
NFC East Schedule Breakdown: New York Giants
-
2:05
NFL Schedule Release: Giants, Browns Face Difficult 2025 Schedule
-
2:42
NFL Schedule Release: Giants Set to Have Hardest Schedule in NFL
-
1:33
2025 NFL Schedule Preview: NFC North & East Make Up Most of Top 10 Hardest Schedules
-
1:32
2025 NFL Schedule Preview: Giants to Have Hardest Schedule This Season
-
1:30
Is Time Running Out for Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen?
-
1:55
NFL Rookie Minicamp: Inside the Plan to Develop Jaxson Dart as Future QB1
-
1:38
Jonathan Jones: Abdul Carter "Will Learn Every Position on DL"
-
0:43
NFL Rookie Minicamp: Abdul Carter Settles on Wearing No. 51
-
1:18
What Is the Learning Curve for Jaxson Dart?
-
1:37
Giants Plan for Developing Jaxson Dart Into a Starting QB
Top Giants News
Team Statistical Rankings
|Rushing
|Passing
|Overall
|Off.
|
104.9
(23rd)
|
207.1
(29th)
|
294.8
(30th)
|Def.
|
136.2
(27th)
|
227.6
(10th)
|
346.8
(24th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|M. Nabers WR Malik Nabers WR
|Toe
|D. Lawrence DT Dexter Lawrence DT
|Elbow
|J. Hyatt WR Jalin Hyatt WR
|Leg
|V. Dimukeje LB Victor Dimukeje LB
|Pectoral
|J. Runyan OG Jon Runyan OG
|Ankle
Giants Tickets
|@
Sat, Aug 9 @ 1:00 pm
Highmark Stadium
Orchard Park, NY