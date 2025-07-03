Bordeleau (concussion) was traded to the Devils from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Shane Bowers.

Bordeleau made just one NHL appearance for the Sharks during the 2024-25 regular season, and he missed the last two games of the year due to a concussion. It seems likely that he'll be ready for the start of training camp this fall, and he'll get a change of scenery after spending the last four seasons in San Jose. The 23-year-old will likely be forced to spend plenty of time in the minors next season.