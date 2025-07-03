Last Game
Top Devils News
-
Devils' Cody Glass: Secures two-year contract
Glass signed a two-year contract with the Devils on Wednesday.
Glass was a restricted free agent. He had six goals, 22 points, 16 PIM, 91 shots, 53 hits and 38 blocks in 65 regular-season appearances between Pittsburgh and New Jersey in 2024-25. The 26-year-old is projected to begin the upcoming season in a bottom-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Thomas Bordeleau: Heading to New Jersey
Bordeleau (concussion) was traded to the Devils from the Sharks on Wednesday in exchange for Shane Bowers.
Bordeleau made just one NHL appearance for the Sharks during the 2024-25 regular season, and he missed the last two games of the year due to a concussion. It seems likely that he'll be ready for the start of training camp this fall, and he'll get a change of scenery after spending the last four seasons in San Jose. The 23-year-old will likely be forced to spend plenty of time in the minors next season.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Johnny Kovacevic: Will miss start of regular season
Kovacevic (knee) won't be available for Opening Night, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports Wednesday.
Although it's now known that Kovacevic will miss at least some of the 2025-26 regular season while he recovers from the knee surgery he underwent May 8, there isn't a more specific timetable for his return. The 28-year-old had a goal, 17 points, 72 PIM, 76 shots, 102 hits and 99 blocks across 81 regular-season outings with New Jersey in 2024-25. Kovacevic's absence increases the chances that Simon Nemec will feature on the Devils' Opening Night roster.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Calen Addison: Gets two-way deal from New Jersey
Addison signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on Tuesday.
Addison was unable to secure an NHL deal in 2024-25, playing on an AHL-only contract. He earned 36 points over 62 regular-season AHL games with Henderson and Springfield, which showcases his offensive upside. However, the Devils have plenty of blueliners on their NHL roster and better prospects to turn to before Addison, so he should be expected to spend much of 2025-26 with AHL Utica.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Dennis Cholowski: Receives one-way contract
Cholowski signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with New Jersey on Tuesday.
Cholowski had three goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net and 33 blocked shots across 39 regular-season outings between New Jersey and the Islanders in 2024-25. The 27-year-old will probably be a depth defender for the Devils in 2025-26, but he may not be a regular in the lineup.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Angus Crookshank: Inks two-year deal
Crookshank signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday.
Crookshank's deal is a two-way contract in 2025-26, and it switches to a one-way contract for 2026-27. That suggests the Devils have at least a little confidence that the 25-year-old will be worth a little extra money. Crookshank produced 40 points over 62 regular-season games with AHL Belleville in 2024-25 and added an assist in eight regular-season appearances at the NHL level. He found some power-play success in the minors, and if he makes the NHL roster, that could give him a boost in offense if the Devils opt to give him minutes in that situation.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Evgenii Dadonov: Joins Jersey on one-year deal
Dadnov signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Devils, the team announced Tuesday.
Dadonov's contract is only a $1 million base salary, but it does contain performance bonuses that could increase the value of the contract. The 36-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Stars, and he is coming off of his first 20-goal campaign since 2021-22. He will hope to bring that depth scoring to the Devils, likely in a middle-six role.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Connor Brown: Cashes in with New Jersey
Brown signed a four-year, $12 million contract with the Devils on Tuesday, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
After a poor regular season in 2023-24 in which Brown generated just four goals and 12 points while posting a minus-8 rating over 71 regular-season appearances, the right-shot winger rebounded in the 2024-25 regular season by recording 13 markers and 17 helpers over a full 82-game slate. That progress helped Brown earn this new contract with the Devils, but considering his new squad is deep on the right side, the 31-year-old may be hard-pressed to fill anything more than a fourth-line role in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Jake Allen: Inks five-year deal
Allen agreed to terms on a five-year, $9 million contract with New Jersey on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Allen put up decent ratios last year, posting a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage to go with four shutouts in 31 contests. Unfortunately, those numbers didn't translate to wins, as the 34-year-old netminder went just 13-16-1. Five years is a significant term to commit to a player of his age, but with the AAV coming in under $2 million, fans probably can't complain too much.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Marc McLaughlin: Inks one-year deal
McLaughlin signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Devils on Monday, per PuckPedia.
It's a two-way deal for the forward. McLaughlin spent parts of the 2024-25 season with the Bruins and Devils, and he appeared in multiple games for each club's minor-league squads. The 25-year-old will provide organizational depth for the Devils, as he might spend most of his time with AHL Utica in 2025-26.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Santeri Hatakka: Set to be UFA
Hatakka was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Devils on Monday.
Hatakka chipped in one goal and one assist over 19 appearances with AHL Utica this past season. The 24-year-old is now eligible to sign with any team come Tuesday.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Gustav Hillstrom: Picked by Jersey in Round 4
Hillstrom was the 114th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Like many young Swedish players, Hillstrom is too good for their Jr. league (16 goals and 38 points in 43 regular-season outings), but not good enough to make an impact in the SHL. In 18 regular-season appearances with Brynas in the top division, Hillstrom had just one goal and one assist. He has proven to be a versatile piece who can play both center and the wing as well as up and down the lineup, but he's lacked high-end offensive production. Hillstrom's one-assist performance in 10 games at the recently completed World U18's was particularly disappointing. New Jersey is likely hoping Hillstrom can develop into a bottom-six center that can kill penalties.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Mason Moe: Grabbed by Jersey in Round 3
Moe was the 90th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Moe made the jump from the Minnesota high school ranks to the USHL in 2024-25 and had a nice year. Playing alongside fellow 2025 draftee Ryker Lee in Madison, Moe had 17 goals and 43 points in 51 regular-season games before adding six points in six playoff appearances. He can really shoot the puck and is big enough (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) to win his fair share of board battles. There are questions regarding Moe's straight-line speed, but other than that, he has a nice all-around offensive skill set. The Eden Prairie native is a 2026-27 commit to the University of Minnesota.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Ben Kevan: Late Round 2 pick
Kevan was the 63rd overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
If Kevan is going to make it to NHL prominence, he's going to do so by taking an unusual path. A California native, Kevan spent the vast majority of 2024-25 with Des Moines of the USHL (13 goals and 43 points in 51 regular-season appearances) and is committed to Arizona State University. A member of the 2023-24 USHL All-Rookie Team, Kevan earns high marks for his speed and individual skill. However, he could stand to use his teammates a bit more. While there's clear long-term upside here, Kevan's current skill set isn't conducive to a depth role, as evidenced by his struggles in that capacity during his brief stint at the US NTDP program. He's going to have to put up points to make an impact down the road.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Conrad Fondrk: Joins Jersey in Round 2
Fondrk was the 50th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Fondrk showed enough during his time at the US NTDP to be a fairly high draft pick despite dealing with injuries and consequently rarely playing at 100 percent. He has a lot of talent and might have been taken in the latter stages of the first round if he had stayed healthy. Fondrk's game lacks physicality, and there are consistency issues to work through. However, he has a decent amount of individual skill, uses his teammates well and can really shoot the puck. He's a buy-low guy in many regards, and it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Fondrk's stock rise when he heads to Boston University in the fall.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Jeremy Hanzel: Flipped in trade
Hanzel and a 2025 fourth-round pick were dealt to the Devils from the Predators in exchange for Erik Haula on Wednesday.
Hanzel has yet to make his NHL debut. He signed a contract with the Avalanche in March of 2024 but was dealt to the Predators just hours after the trade, and he'll now be on his third organization. He played most of 2024-25 with ECHL Atlanta, earning 22 points in 61 appearances while also seeing four games with AHL Milwaukee. Given the Devils' depth on defense, Hanzel is nowhere close to earning a promotion to the big club -- he'll spend most of 2025-26 with AHL Utica.... See More ... See Less
-
Devils' Juho Lammikko: Returning to NHL
Lammikko signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with New Jersey on Saturday, per PuckPedia.
Lammikko supplied 13 goals and 38 points across 48 regular-season outings with the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2024-25. The 29-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign when he recorded seven goals and 15 points in 75 regular-season appearances with Vancouver. Lammikko figures to be in the mix for a bottom-six spot on the Devils' Opening Night roster.... See More ... See Less
-
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Suffers lower-body injury
Hischier suffered a lower-body injury at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and will miss the remainder of the tournament, Daniel Amoia of The Hockey Writers reports Friday.
The injury should not affect Hischier as far as next season is concerned, as he is expected to return to full health well before training camp. Hischier had 35 goals and 34 assists across 75 regular-season games in 2024-25, leading the Devils in goals while finishing third on the team with 69 points.... See More ... See Less
-
Team Statistical Rankings
|GF AVG
|GA AVG
|Power Play
|Team
|
2.90
(21st)
|
2.66
(5th)
|
28.2
(3rd)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|N. Hischier C Nico Hischier C
|Lower Body
|J. Bratt LW Jesper Bratt LW
|Shoulder
|L. Hughes D Luke Hughes D
|Shoulder
|J. Hughes C Jack Hughes C
|Shoulder
|B. Dillon D Brenden Dillon D
|Neck