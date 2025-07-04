Last Game
Raptors' Jakob Poeltl: Signs four-year extension
Poeltl (hand) agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Poeltl is coming off arguably the best season of his career. The veteran center played in 57 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, recording career-high numbers in points (14.5), rebounds (9.6), and assists (1.2) per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Signs with Toronto
Mamukelashvili agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Mamukelashvili spent the last two seasons with the Spurs before agreeing to a deal with Toronto on Tuesday. The 25-year-old played in 61 regular-season games in 2024-25 and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Garrett Temple: Set to return to Toronto
Temple (knee) intends to sign a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Raptors once free agency opens Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Temple played in just 28 regular-season games for the Raptors and missed some time due to a back injury and for personal reasons. He played exclusively off the bench and averaged 1.9 points, 1.1 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 8.1 minutes per game. The 15-year guard out of LSU will stay in Toronto for a third consecutive season and serve as a veteran depth piece.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Tyson Degenhart: Chance with Toronto
Degenhart agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Raptors on Thursday, BJ Rains of BroncoNationNews.com reports.
Degenhart starred at Boise State during the 2024-25 season, posting 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three over 37 appearances. The NBA presents a different level of competition than the Mountain West, but the forward should get a legitimate opportunity to earn a spot within the Raptors organization.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Cliff Omoruyi: Heading to Toronto
Omoruyi is signing a contract with the Raptors, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The details of Omoruyi's contract are unknown at this time, but he's likely ticketed for the G League. The Alabama product took a step back during the 2024-25 campaign in terms of scoring, but he converted at a clip of 73.4 percent from the field and averaged 1.1 blocks over 37 appearances.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Chucky Hepburn: Signing two-way deal with Toronto
Hepburn is set to sign a two-way contract with the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hepburn was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season, but he also showed his prowess as an offensive weapon in a revamped Louisville roster. Hepburn averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game in his lone year with the Cardinals while also receiving First-Team All-ACC honors.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Alijah Martin: Selected by Raptors
Martin was selected by the Raptors with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Martin played a prominent role in the Gators' 2024-25 National Championship campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his lone year with Florida. He's expected to see minutes off the bench with Toronto and should adjust well on the defensive side of the ball, but he needs to be more consistent with his three-point shot to become a reliable weapon on offense. Martin should fight for minutes in the rotation as a rookie, but don't expect him to make waves in fantasy.... See More ... See Less
Raptors' Collin Murray-Boyles: Headed to Toronto
Murray-Boyles was selected by the Raptors with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Murray-Boyles returned to South Carolina for his sophomore season and broke out with averages of 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 32 games. The forward excelled as an interior scorer, converting 62.2 percent of his two-point attempts, though his outside shot remains a work in progress after hitting just 26.5 percent from three. Toronto already has a crowded forward rotation led by Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram (ankle) and RJ Barrett, so Murray-Boyles' early role with the Raptors is still uncertain.... See More ... See Less
Team Statistical Rankings
|PTS/G
|OPP PTS/G
|Team
|
110.9
(22nd)
|
115.2
(18th)
Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|J. Poeltl C Jakob Poeltl C
|Hand
|B. Ingram SF Brandon Ingram SF
|Ankle
|G. Dick SG Gradey Dick SG
|Knee
|J. Walter SG Ja'Kobe Walter SG
|Hip
|U. Chomche C Ulrich Chomche C
|Knee